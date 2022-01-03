Cameroon - Chad Emergency (31 December 2021)

Some tensions can still be observed in the Chad – Cameroon border area. Despite this, calm has now been restored in all affected areas of Far North Cameroon. The situation in Chad is also calm.

Two suitable sites for relocation have now been identified by the Government in Chad, with UNHCR’s support. Relocations are due to start soon. They will help improve refugees’ living conditions and protection environment and mitigate security risks by allowing them to move away from the border.

The shelter response and protection monitoring are underway, making good progress in both Chad and Far North Cameroon.

KEY INDICATORS

35,784 refugees who fled from Cameroon have been preregistered by UNHCR and the Chadian Government as of 31 December

88% of the refugees in Chad are women and children

THE CONTEXT

Clashes between communities of herders, farmers and fishermen broke out on 5 December in the village of Ouloumsa, Far North Cameroon. Violence quickly spread to neighbouring villages before reaching Kousseri, the administrative centre and main commercial hub of Logone and Chari division, on 8 December.

Previous inter-communal clashes had taken place in August this year, and had displaced some 23,000 people across Cameroon and Chad. The repatriation of the 8,500 refugees who had remained in Chad was at an advanced stage of discussion between the two countries when the new clashes broke out.

On 15 December, a Level 2 emergency has been declared for the UNHCR Operation in Chad. The Level 1 emergency for Cameroon, which was declared following the previous inter-communal clashes in August, is maintained.