Chad
Ahead of 11 April Presidential Election in Chad, Secretary-General Calls on all Stakeholders to Work towards Peaceful, Credible Electoral Process
SG/SM/20680
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
As Chad prepares for the presidential election on 11 April 2021, the Secretary-General calls on all stakeholders to work towards a peaceful and credible electoral process.
The Secretary-General stresses the need to respect civil and political rights, including the rights to freedom of assembly and expression, and encourages the media to promote social cohesion. The Secretary-General urges all stakeholders to resolve any disputes that may arise from the electoral process through dialogue and legal channels.
The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support national efforts to promote social cohesion and sustainable development in Chad.
