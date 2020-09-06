Africa: Floods and multiple disasters - Information bulletin, 06 September 2020

This bulletin is issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. Respective National Societies, with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), are working to respond to each of these disasters through different means. Some have Disaster Relief Emergency Funds (DREFs) or Emergency Appeals (EAs) launched, and others may require additional support in the future.

The situation

Within a month (August to September) 2020, more than 1.21 million people in 12 different countries have been affected by floods across Africa and many other countries are currently experiencing more widespread rainfall than usual in the long rain season leading to transboundary flooding in several areas. Countries most affected by floods during the last five weeks are; Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Uganda, Kenya, Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria, Chad and Mali. More countries are in trajectories of being affected by floods during the monsoon season which will continue till November. A brief overview of the situation is given below:

In Sudan, 17 of the country's 18 states have been affected, with North Darfur, Sennar, West Ordofan, and Kassala being the worst affected. More than 0.5 million people have been affected and 99 people have lost their lives and over 100,000 houses have been damaged. Thirty-four (34) schools and 2,671 health facilities have also been damaged. It has also been stated that the magnitude of rain and floods this year exceeds the 1988 and 1946 floods. The affected families are seeking shelter with relatives and host communities. Following a meeting with the Council of Ministers, the Security and Defence Council in Sudan has declared a state of emergency for three months in the whole country and formation of a higher committee to mitigate the effects of the floods

In South Sudan, over 600,000 people were displaced by floods according to the United Nations (UN). Flooding along the White Nile has affected four counties in six states since July 2020. Heavy rains have caused rivers to overflow their dykes and banks, flooding in vast areas and settlements along the White Nile in the center of the country, with the states of Jonglei and Lakes being the worst affected. According to a Rapid Needs Assessment, priorities include water, purification tablets, plastic sheeting for temporary shelter, mosquito nets, fishing kits, and medicines for Malaria, Diarrhea and other waterborne diseases In Kenya, rains led to the displacement of over 100,000 people and 194 people lost their lives. In Ethiopia, rains affected over 200,000 people and caused 8 deaths. Flooding in Uganda saw 5,000 people displaced and 6 deaths with 3,800 people on the Lake Islands in Mayuga District evacuated due to an increased water level in Lake Victoria.

According to the Niger Red Cross Society and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in Niger, more than 88,000 people have been affected by floods in 8 regions of Niger – Agadez, Diffa, Dosso, Maradi, Niamey, Tahoua, Tillaberi and Zinder – with 33 deaths and 9,568 houses collapsed. Many people have been displaced and had to seek refuge in schools and host families.

In Chad, almost 120,000 people have been displaced by floods during the August 2020 rains. According to a report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), at least 32,000 of those displaced were in N’Djamena, where 10 people lost their lives. Previously, 1,000 homes on the Maingama Site were damaged, forcing 430 households to flee their destroyed homes.

In West Coast, Togo, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and Ghana have also experienced flooding throughout August-September 2020.