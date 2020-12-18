WRC Assessments of Plan International’s Adolescent-Focused Cash and Voucher Assistance Projects: Synopsis of Case Studies in Egypt and Central African Republic

In 2018 and 2019, Plan International (Plan) continued integrating cash and voucher assistance (CVA) into its programs for families and children affected by conflict and crisis. For the first time, these CVA-integrated programs were specifically designed to enhance the wellbeing of adolescents. Girls and boys aged 10 to 19 are adversely affected by crisis; however, the needs of adolescents are not always met through CVA programs in crisis settings.

To that end, Plan recently completed two CVA integrated projects with the goal of improving the wellbeing of adolescents. Plan Central African Republic’s (CAR) “Monetary Transfers, Child Protection and Digital Data Analysis” project and Plan Egypt’s “Tawasol: Learning for Coexistence” project both provided cash transfers to families affected by crisis – with the specific goal of improving the protection, education and wellbeing of adolescent boys and girls aged 10 to 19 years old in those families.

To synthesise its internal learning, strengthen its capacity to integrate CVA, and share learnings with other protection and CVA actors, Plan is undertaking the “Use of Cash and Voucher Assistance for the Protection, Wellbeing, and Education of Adolescent Girls and Boys in Crisis” initiative. The initiative is supported by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and conducted in partnership with the Women’s Refugee Commission (WRC).

To that end, in late 2019, WRC conducted assessments of two Plan adolescent-focused CVA projects: one project in CAR, focused on using cash transfers to enhance child and adolescent protection, and one in Egypt where cash transfers were meant to facilitate adolescent education. In CAR, WRC found that the cash transfers improved education enrolment, basic health and food security of adolescents. However, some adolescents continued to face protection risks, including genderbased violence and sexual exploitation. In Egypt, cash transfers improved education access for families, but barriers remained for some, especially for adolescents with disabilities, and documentation remained a barrier for refugee families. In addition, cash transfers were linked to social tensions between refugee and host families.

Read the CAR case study and the Egypt case study:

Cash transfer and child protection: An integrated approach to address the needs of unaccompanied and separated adolescents in the Central African Republic

Cash transfer and education: Supporting basic education for Syrian refugees and Egyptian host communities