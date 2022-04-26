World Vision: 2021 Central African Republic Annual Report

I. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report covers October 2020 to September 2021 marking the end of Year One of the WVCAR 2021-2025 Strategy.

With the intent to continue lifesaving interventions, WVCAR is currently implementing a five-year strategy (2021-2025) whose goal is to contribute to the wellbeing of 2,100, 000 most vulnerable children in CAR by 2025.

The highlights emerging from this report are from the current 12 active projects/ Grants and structured around the FY2021-25 strategic objectives as follows: (i) Increase in the number of children who have positive and peaceful relationships in their families and communities; (ii) Increase in the number of girls and boys protected from violence; (iii) Increase in the number of children who are well nourished (aged 0-5 years); (iv) Increased in the number of children protected from infection and disease (aged 0-5 years).

This report is a demonstration of WVCAR’s efforts to deepen its commitment to the most vulnerable children, a key imperative of Our Promise; World Vision International Strategy. WVCAR is showing an encouraging progress and clear impact in sectors such as Faith and Development, Child Protection, Food Security and Livelihoods, Nutrition, Health and WASH.

Overall, WVCAR Response Office assisted an estimated number of 2.5 million people including 1.1 million children. In addition, projects expenditure totaled $45,259,506, i.e. 89% of FY21 WVCAR’s total planned budget (50,661,126 USD).

Despite major achievements in assisting vulnerable people, the work of humanitarians in CAR is getting more and more challenging. In 2021, insecurity and humanitarian access continued to hamper the movement of humanitarian personnel and endanger their safety. CAR had 699,000 refugees outside the country and 722,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) as reported by the Population Movement Commission as of September 30, 2021 .

In addition, as of September 15, 2021, the country had confirmed 11, 342 cumulative cases of COVID-19, including 100 deaths. Some 140,492 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 .