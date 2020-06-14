World Vision 2019 Annual Report Central African Republic

INTRODUCTION

The World Vision office in the Central African Republic (World Vision CAR) is part of the World Vision International partnership, a Christian non-governmental organization working in development, advocacy and humanitarian crisis response that helps the most vulnerable families, especially children affected by conflicts and political crises, besides contributing to the creation of lasting change in their lives.

In this regard, World Vision in CAR has teamed up with other stakeholders to make a more significant impact. This annual report highlights the progress made by World Vision CAR and its partners in responding to the survival and recovery needs of the population affected by the political crisis, in accordance with the commitments made in its 2019-2020 strategy.

The report is grounded in data collected from donor-funded interventions in the sectors of Health and Nutrition, Water Sanitation and Hygiene, Resilience and Livelihoods, Social Cohesion and Peace-building, and Child Protection and Participation.