WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

2,890 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.8 million cash-based transfers made

USD 49 m six months (October 2021-March 2022) net funding requirements

562,187 people assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

General Food Assistance

• WFP continues to provide food assistance to people who are most affected by food insecurity to meet their food and nutrition needs. In September 2021, WFP provided assistance to 413,740 people through the distribution of 2,557 mt of food items. A total of USD 1.3 million was disbursed as cash assistance. However, beneficiaries in some areas including Bria and Bangui did not receive cash-assistance because of lack of funds. Among those assisted, WFP reached 153,283 displaced persons,142,975 residents and 265,929 returnees. WFP is rolling out a plan with UNHCR to provide food assistance to refugees arriving from Congo, Chad and Sudan in October. WFP food baskets consist of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and salt.

Prevention and Treatment of Malnutrition

• WFP distributed specialized nutritious food to 12,291 children aged 6-23 months and 6,468 people living with HIV (PLHIV) to prevent malnutrition. In addition, 9,275 families of PLHIVs received cash assistance to support food insecurity at the household level.

• To prevent stunting, WFP also distributed nutrition products to 26,697 children aged 6-23 months, and 4,294 pregnant and lactating women and girls. The shortage of vegetable oil affected the food basket for nutrition activities.

School feeding

• There were no school feeding activities in September due to the school holidays. Schools will resume mid-October.

Resilience Building

• To reinforce the resilience of vulnerable communities,

WFP also supported 88,793 people with 190 mt of food and USD 438,435 in cash assistance for their participation in resilience-building activities such as school rehabilitations in Paoua and crop cultivation in Kaga Bandoro, Bambari, Bossangoa, Bangassou and Bouar.

• WFP and FAO completed the first phase of the World Bankfunded Seed Protection Project, which saw food distribution to 50,000 beneficiaries (10,000 households) in six prefectures (Ouaka, Basse Kotto, Haute Kotto, Ouham,

Mambéré Kadei and Nana Gribizi). Preparations for the second phase, which will focus on access to markets and reducing post-harvest losses, are ongoing. This should start in October after FAO completes beneficiary targeting.

• WFP is supporting the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to follow- up on the recommendations of the UN Food Systems Summit held on 21 September by collecting data to help create interventions towards sustainable foods systems in CAR. The recommendations consider WFP’s existing operations and would also be key in the design of the CAR country strategic plan (2023-2027).