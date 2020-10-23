WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

3,358 mt of food distributed

USD 1.9 million cash-based transfers

USD 72.9 million - six-month (October 2020 – March 2021) net funding requirements

981,856 people assisted in September 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP continued providing lifesaving and livelihood building responses to vulnerable populations through food distribution and cash-based transfers (CBT).

Although WFP was forced to reduce food rations to reach more beneficiaries, 209,363 targeted beneficiaries could not be reached because of limited stocks, logistics challenges and funding constraints. Some of the activities affected were emergency school feeding, food assistance for asset creation and assistance to pregnant and lactating women.

• The preliminary results of the Integrated Food Security Classification (IPC) analysis (September 2020), estimates that in the period between September 2019 to April 2021, some 1.9 million people (41 percent of the population) are acutely food insecure. Some 1.5 million people are in Phase 3 (crisis) and 400,000 in Phase 4 (emergency). In the period from May to August 2021, the number of food insecure people is expected to increase to 2.3 million (48 percent of the total population) due to the lean season and in the absence of food assistance. The worrying situation calls for urgent action to save lives and protect livelihoods.

• WFP completed the third round of cash-based assistance to COVID-19 patients in Bangui, Bria, Bambari and Paoua. Plans are underway to extend the response to Berberati and Bouar in October.

• More than 3,286 households in 11 villages were affected by flooding in the north of Ndélé. The flooding destroyed about 15,000 hectares of crops. An interagency mission identified the need for food, medical supplies and shelter. The affected villages are located in hard-to-reach areas and remain difficult to access. However, WFP is finalising the beneficiary list to launch its response.

• The locality of Ouadda, in the prefecture of Haute-Kotto is facing armed clashes which forced many people to flee and seek refuge in the bush. WFP and Plan International airlifted food items from Bria to Ouadda to assist 1,500 people with emergency food assistance and 100 malnourished children following an interagency mission. A rapid screening of 40 children aged 6-59 months conducted revealed a severe acute malnutrition (SAM) rate of 17.5 percent and a moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) rate of 70 percent in the area.

• A fourth budget revision to the Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP 2018–2020) has been approved to extend operations for two additional years (1 January 2021-31 December 2022). This extension will allow WFP to align with the United Nations sustainable development cooperation framework (2023–2027) and the government’s National Recovery and Peacebuilding Plan (2023–2027).

• The WFP-managed United Nations Humanitarian Air Services (UNHAS) continued to provide logistical support to the humanitarian community in CAR. UNHAS transported 1,540 passengers and 60 mt of freight. The contract for the helicopter mobilised by UNHAS for the rainy season will terminate at the end of October.

However, given the increased needs, UNHAS will need USD 450,000 to extend the contract by a month.

• Through the Global Fund Project, WFP provided ‘GeneXpert’ cartridges adapted to COVID-19 tests which have now made COVID-19 testing available in four regions outside the capital Bangui; Bouar (Nana-Mambéré),

Berberati (Mambéré-Kadéï), Bambari (Ouaka) and Bangassou (Mbomou). The GeneXpert cartridges are originally used for the detection of Tuberculosis. WFP also delivered medicines to 421 health centres on behalf of the Global Fund project against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

• COVID-19 Updates: As of 4 October, 4,852 cases have been confirmed, including 1,921 recoveries and 61 deaths. So far, 32,596 people have been tested for COVID-19. All the seven regions of the country have recorded cases of COVID-19. However, the capital Bangui is the epicentre.

The Ministry of Health and Population reported that the virus is mostly spreading through community transmission. The chances of transmission are exceptionally high at overcrowded collective IDP sites such as in Bria, Haute-Kotto Prefecture, where some 50,000 people live.