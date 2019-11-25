WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

2,489 mt of food distributed

US$ 1.18 m cash-based transfers disbursed

US$ 36.4 m six month (October - March 2020) net funding requirements

569,216 people assisted in September 2019

Operational Updates

• In September 2019, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 569,216 people – 63 percent of the planned beneficiaries for the month – with a total of 2,489 mt of food and USD 1,18 million through cash-based transfers (CBT).

• WFP provided specialized nutritious food to 8,684 children aged 6-23 months for the prevention of acute malnutrition, 7,896 malnourished pregnant and lactating women and children aged 6-59 months for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

• Through food assistance for assets (FFA) activities, WFP assited 157,000 beneficiaries to reinforce the resilience of communities and households recovering from crises.

• Since 1 September, approximately 30,000 people have fled their homes following clashes between two armed groups in Birao in the north-east of the Country. As an immediate response, WFP launched a three-month response plan and conducted an airbridge operation to transport food to assist the newly displaced people. WFP distributed 36 mt of specialised nutritious food and 17 mt of complete food baskets to 12,165 beneficiaries. WFP’s airbrige operation and food assistance is continuing in Birao. However, funds are urgently needed to cover the cost of airlifting more food items to Birao.

• WFP is in the final stages of concluding a field level agreement (FLA) with the Norwegian Refugee Council in CAR to ensure the protection of beneficiaries during food distributions. This arrangement will also ensure that the staff from WFP and its cooperating partners receive training on protection issues.

• WFP continued to provide logistical support to the humanitarian community in CAR. The Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), managed by WFP, transported 1,854 passengers and 26 mt of essential cargo for humanitarian community. The top three most travelled destinations included Bambari, Briao and Paoua. In addition, UNHAS also transported 67 mt of WFP food commodities from Bangui to Birao with a dedicated cargo flight.