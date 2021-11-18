WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, October 2021

In October, WFP and partners distributed 2,728 metric tons of food and USD 1.9 million in cash-based transfers (CBT) to 547,730 beneficiaries (76 percent) out of 944,931 planned. Of this number, 35 percent were assisted through cash-based interventions. The beneficiaries reached included 144,174 internally displaced persons (IDPs), 164,423 returnees and 239,133 members of host communities. Fifty-three percent of all beneficiaries were women. The gradual phase-out of unconditional cash transfers in Bangui and non- implementation of school feeding activities because of the school breaks affected the number of people reached in October.

The latest Integrated Food Security Classification (IPC) analysis (September 2021) showed that 2.1 million people (47 percent of the population) will experience high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC phase 3 or above) until March 2022, including around 620,000 people in emergency (IPC phase 4). It also projects that from April to August 2022, the number of food-insecure people will increase to 2.4 million — 48 percent of the total population — due to the lean season and in the absence of food assistance. This number will include around 689,000 people in emergency (IPC Phase 4). Some 68 sub-prefectures out of the current 71 were analysed and 20 are in an emergency phase (phase 4) and 17 in crisis phase (phase 3) with extremely difficult living conditions. Between 15 and 19 percent of the population previously in phase 3 are already classified in phase 4 and the risk of all these sub-prefectures falling into Phase 4 is very high.