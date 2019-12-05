WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In October 2019, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 600,930 people – 60 percent of the planned beneficiaries for the month – with a total of 2,463 mt of food and USD 1.3 million through cash-based transfers (CBT).

Heavy rains in October caused flooding which has affected an estimated 50,000 people across the country. As an immediate response, WFP distributed 11.23 mt of high-energy biscuits to 11,225 people affected by the flooding in Bangui and its surrounding areas. Various assessments are ongoing to ascertain the scale and scope of the situation and inform priorities of the humanitarian community. The Government has declared the flooding a national disaster and called for international solidarity. Currently, 23,145 people affected by the floods in Bangui and its surrounding areas are being assisted while the assessment is being conducted. WFP is also consolidating the beneficiary list to provide food and cash-based assistance to those affected for November and December.

WFP continued to provide food assistance to IDPs in Birao who fled their homes on 1 September following clashes between two armed groups in the north-east of the country. WFP distributed 59 mt of food to 11,068 beneficiaries in the two settlement sites; MINUSCA site and Aerodrome.

The results of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis conducted in September 2019 indicate that in the period from September 2019 to April 2020, 35 percent of the population (1.6 million people) are food insecure (Phase 3 – Crisis; and 4 – Emergency). From May to August 2020, the number of food-insecure people is expected to increase to 2.1 million due to the lean season and in the absence of food assistance.

Data collection for the Enquête Nationale de la Sécurité Alimentaire (ENSA)/National Food Security Assessment is ongoing and expected to end in November. The survey will contribute to updating the key food security indicators, understanding the current situation of household food security, and inform the planning of various humanitarian interventions.

WFP has signed a field level agreement (FLA) with the Norwegian Refugee Council in CAR to ensure the protection of beneficiaries during food distributions. This arrangement will also ensure that staff from WFP and its cooperating partners receive training on protection issues.