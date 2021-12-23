WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

2,294 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.1 million cash-based transfers made

USD 76.7 m six months (December 2021-May 2022) net funding requirements

608,260 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

In November, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 608,260 people (292,189 men and 316,071 women) across its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition, and resilience-building activities in CAR. Of this number, 478,402 people including 247,813 women and 230,587 men received in-kind assistance, while 129,888 people (68,258 women and 61,602 men) received cash assistance. Over 2,294 mt of food was distributed, and USD 1.1 million in cash assistance was transferred through value vouchers.

The registration of beneficiaries on SCOPE, WFP’s beneficiary identity and benefit management system, is ongoing. In November, WFP registered beneficiary identities (biometric) in 1,300 households in Bria and 1,500 households in Bambari. Beneficiaries in Bria used the SCOPE e-voucher for the first time to receive WFP cash-based assistance. Plans are underway to register beneficiaries in Kaga-Bandoro in December.

Through its partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, WFP provided food assistance to 3,370 returnees in Mongoumba and Bangui who arrived with a voluntary repatriation convoy from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The food baskets consisted of a full ration of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and iodized salt. The insecurity in CAR has caused more than 735,000 Central Africans to flee to Cameroon, the Republic of the Congo, Chad and the DRC. About a third are being hosted in DRC.

According to the Population Movement Commission, another 664,491 people are displaced within the country as of 31 October. The leading cause of displacement remains the insecurity resulting from armed group activities. In November, WFP provided food baskets and cash vouchers to 76,544 displaced persons.

As schools reopened from holidays in October, WFP resumed school feeding across the country. In November, WFP provided daily nutritious meals to 114,454 schoolchildren through its home-grown and emergency school feeding programmes. Due to logistical constraints and commodity shortfalls, there were no school meals for about 7000 schoolchildren in Mbomou prefecture.