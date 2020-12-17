WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

3,097 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 850,151 cash-based transfers made

USD 69 m six months (December- May 2020) net funding requirements

632,589 people assisted in November 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP continued to provide food and nutrition assistance to 632,589 people including internally displaced persons, refugees, returnees and vulnerable households, in rural and urban areas, through unconditional in-kind distributions and cash transfers, to meet their immediate food needs.

• The COVID-19 crisis is also exacerbating pre-existing education disparities by reducing the opportunities for many of the most vulnerable children to continue their learning. Despite the official reopening of schools in November after seven months of closure because of COVID-19, school attendance remained low across the country, notably in the Vakaga prefecture in the far north, Haut Mbomou in the southeast, and parts of Ouham and Ouham Pendé in the west. Insecurity in these regions has been a significant concern. WFP resumed the provision of hot meals to school children across the country to encourage attendance and enable children, especially girls, to return to school.

• According to the Population Movement Commission, there are about 623,010 people internally displaced in CAR as of 31 October. The leading cause of displacement remains the insecurity resulting from armed group activities. In November, WFP provided food baskets and cash vouchers to 192,067 IDPs.

• Through its partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), WFP provided food assistance to 250 returnees who arrived with a repatriation convoy from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). WFP is working to integrate them into activities in the areas of return; Béloko and Berbérati. Plans are underway to provide food assistance to the convoy arriving from Congo Brazzaville.

• As of 30 November, CAR has recorded 4,918 cases of the COVID-19 disease. Although the confirmed cases have declined significantly over the past three months, socio-economic activities are still operating at a slower pace in major cities where some businesses remain closed and transport prices high. The prices of local food products such as cereals and tubers have recorded a seasonal decline. However, the reduction in household income and the increase in the prices of imported products continue to negatively affect the purchasing power of households.

• WFP continued to provide logistical support to the humanitarian community in CAR. The UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), managed by WFP, transported 2,329 passengers and 183 tons of essential cargo.