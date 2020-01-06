WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

3,258 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.2m cash-based transfers made

US$ 88.4 m six months (December- May 2020) net funding requirements

638,792 m people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• In November 2019, WFP reached 638,792 people – 63.6 percent of the planned beneficiaries for the month – with a total of 3,258 mt of food and USD 1.2 million through cash-based transfers (CBT) in CAR.

• WFP is at the frontline in responding to the flooding that occurred in October 2019, affecting about 100,000 people across the country, uprooted from their homes. WFP has assisted over 22,810 flood-affected people in Bangui and the surrounding areas with vital food and nutrition support. Ninety (90) percent of the beneficiaries were assisted through cash-based transfers (CBT). Only beneficiaries at a site, located more than 5 km from the nearest market received in-kind food.

• A helicopter has been mobilized by UNHAS to perform assessments of the flooding situation and deliver 1.5 mt of High Energy Biscuits to families in areas affected by floods in the South East of CAR. Based on assessments conducted and in coordination with partners, WFP is preparing to also support the affected communities through food assistance for asset (FFA) activities for the reconstruction of infrastructure destroyed by the floods.

WFP will continue to provide lifesaving assistance through general food distribution.

• The security situation in Birao has marginally improved after the clashes that broke out in September 2019. In November, WFP reached 10,038 beneficiaries in the two settlement sites with 100 mt of food for a 40-day ration. With the opening of the new school year in October 2019, WFP resumed its food assistance to school children in seven prefectures. In total, 138,259 school children in 274 schools received 442.9 mt of food from October to November 2019. Due to a lack of funding, WFP could not reach all 321 planned schools.

• WFP continued to provide logistical support to the humanitarian community in CAR. The UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), managed by WFP, transported 2,158 passengers and 23.79 mt of essential cargo.

The top three most travelled destinations were Bambari, Bria, and Bangassou.

• According to the results of the 2019 National Food Security Assessment, carried out by the Government through the Central African Institute of Statistics and Economic and Social Studies (ICASEES), with technical and financial support from WFP, 44 percent of the population (2 million people) are moderately or severely food insecure, of which 300,000 people (6 percent of the population) are severely food insecure. There has been a slight decrease in the prevalence of moderate and severe food insecurity, from 50 percent in 2018 to 44 percent in 2019, and this year recorded the lowest number of people in severe food insecurity since 2016. Land access and cultivation has improved significantly compared to previous year – the highest proportion of households reported cultivating this season since 2015. However, the analysis also showed that prices of the most consumed commodities including rice and cassava are on average 10 and 30 percent higher than the same time last year, which might be due to heavy rainfalls in September and October, cassava disease having impacted several prefectures and as well as hazardous road conditions. WFP staff presented the results of this assessment to the government, key donors, and partner organizations.