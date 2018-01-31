WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, November 2017

Highlights

• Intra-communal fighting has forced nearly 600,000 people from their homes within Central African Republic (C.A.R.) and another half million outside of its border. Despite these rising needs, insecurity continues to hinder humanitarian access and relief operations across C.A.R.

• WFP continues to airlift food to Bangassou and Zemio with a direct consequence on the cost of the operation. The newly opened corridor from Uganda through Democratic Republic of Congo began to be used to reach conflict-affected populations in Zemio.

Operational Updates

• Civilians in C.A.R. faced a devastating year of violence, with fighting between rival militias forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes, exposing them to serious protection issues. To ensure that UN peacekeepers can deploy rapidly and back up efforts to protect civilians from egregious violence, the UN Security Council approved on 15 November the decision to add a further 900 peacekeepers to the UN mission in the C.A.R. This decision is expected to support efforts to promote peace and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

• Increased violence against relief workers despite rising needs is a source of concern. Attacks directly targeting humanitarian workers forced some NGOs to stop operations in certain areas, which in turn is affecting the delivery of effective humanitarian response to the displaced. So far this year, 14 humanitarian aid workers were killed in C.A.R., making it the most dangerous country in the world for humanitarian workers after Syria.

• WFP is currently providing emergency food assistance in most of the 11 hotspots that were reported since June 2017. This includes Alindao, Kongbo, Bria, Bangassou, Bocaranga, Batangafo,

Zemio and Obo.

• To reach a one-month food pre-position in Bria, WFP C.A.R. increased the storage capacity from 350 mt to 700 mt using mobile storage facilities.

• WFP continues to use airlifts to bring food to Bangassou and Zemio from Bangui with a direct consequence on the cost of the emergency operations. Airlift in the two locations remains the only option to supply food to the IDPs hosted there.

• Due to security and logistics constraints, WFP has opened a new corridor from Uganda through Democratic Republic of Congo to reach refugees and IDP population in the far east location of Obo.

The logistical arrangements to move to Zemio part of the second shipment received in Obo from Uganda were concluded; four trucks loaded with 41 mt are expected to reach Zemio on 1 December 2017.

• The 2017 national food security survey (ENSA 2017) is currently ongoing, and data collection was concluded in November. Results should be available by year-end. Given the rising level of insecurity and displacement and the concomitant effects on access, levels of food insecurity are expected to increase further.