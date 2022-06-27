WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

1,500 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 959,651 cash-based transfers made

USD 70 million six-month (June – November 2022) net funding requirements

400,912 people assisted in May 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP delivers food and nutrition assistance through its general food distributions (GFD), school feeding, nutrition, resiliencebuilding activities in the Central African Republic (CAR). In May, out of the total 400,912 people assisted, 42 percent were residents, 34 percent were internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 24 percent returnees.

• General food distributions: 224,064 people received unconditional food assistance or cash transfers in May 2022.

WFP in CAR is facing a scarcity of in-kind resources, leading to the distributions of half rations in all general food distributions activities. The country office will fill the gaps in the food supply chain by using cash transfers wherever markets are functional, and food is available (starting from June 2022).

• Nutrition: Due to the lack of funding and of nutritious products, no WFP activity for prevention of acute malnutrition was implemented in health facilities in May 2022. To treat malnutrition, 20,763 children with moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) aged 6-59 months, pregnant and lactating women, and girls (PLW/Girls) and anti-retroviral treatment (ART) clients received nutritional support through 35 mt of nutritious food and USD 141,987 cash transferred.

• School feeding: In May 2022, 59,022 children (54 percent of the prioritized plan) received nutritious school meals through WFP’s operations. In crisis-affected areas, 16,400 children through emergency school feeding with a total of 40 mt of food. Overall, WFP and partners supported 158 schools through both home-grown school feeding and emergency school feeding activities. Capacity strengthening activities on the school canteen management are ongoing with the unit in charge of schools with canteen within the Ministry of Education and partner.

• Resilience and livelihoods: 80,665 people received food assistance for asset creation (FFA) through USD 94,804 transferred and 135 mt of food in Bangui and 5 subprefectures in May 2022. Due to the lack of resources for the cash-based transfer (CBT) programmes, the amount received for 15 working days will be reduced to USD 20 in June, July, and August 2022 (initial amount: USD 30)

• Analysis of Gaps and Capacity Building Needs of WFP Cooperating Partners: This mapping launched in May 2022 presents the capacities and gaps of the Government, national and international NGOs, and provides a baseline to monitor progress in the implementation of capacity strengthening activities.

• Registration of beneficiaries on SCOPE (WFP’s beneficiary management and tracking platform) for GFD and FFA was finalised in Kaga, Bambari, Bria and Bangui. Registration for Bouar is underway. As of May, 121,000 beneficiaries are registered, and 122 vendors are involved in the SCOPE rollout in CAR.