WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

3,184 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.3 million cash-based transfers made

USD 54 m six months (June-November 2021) net funding requirements

761,087 people assisted in May 2021

Operational Updates

• According to the latest findings of the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, almost half of the population (2.29 million people or 47 percent of the population) in Central African Republic (CAR) will be acutely food insecure during the AprilAugust 2021 lean season, with a total of 633,000 people in Phase 4 (emergency) and over 1.6 million in Phase 3 (crisis). Immediate assistance is needed to avert the loss of lives and livelihoods.

• In May, WFP provided food and cash-based assistance to 761,087 people in communities most affected by food insecurity. The food baskets consisted of cereals, vegetable oil, pulses, and specialized nutritious food. About 20 percent (152,909) of those assisted were children aged 6-59 months receiving preventive and curative nutrition assistance. WFP also provided schools meals and implemented resilience building activities such as food assistance for asset creation (FFA).

• WFP continued to scale up cash-based interventions. In May, WFP disbursed a total of USD 2.3 million to 265,124 people (35 percent of total 761,087) giving them a power of choice and flexibility. The beneficiaries received paper vouchers, electronic vouchers, or cash in envelopes worth USD 10 per person monthly. In view of the continuous increase of food prices across the country, WFP conducted an assessment in May 2021 to update the value of the minimum expenditure basket (MEB). Based on the findings of this assessment, the transfer value of USD 10 has been increased to USD 15 per person per month. This new value is likely to be applied from July onwards. In the context of COVID-19, cashbased interventions are providing a safer space for humanitarian assistance.

• Works are underway to register more beneficiaries in SCOPE, WFP’s beneficiary information and transfer management platform. As of May, a total of 24,898 households are registered on SCOPE.

• As the country faces a harsh lean season (MayAugust 2021), WFP plans to assist up to 1.28 million people (300,000 more than initially planned), prioritizing people with the most acute needs. The lean season coincides with the main crop and vegetable growing season, and it's the period when food is typically scarce in the country before the harvest season.

• However, WFP is facing funding constraints and needs USD 119 million for operations for the rest of 2021 (including additional needs for the lean season). Without new commitments, WFP will not have enough resources to respond to the increased demands and may be forced to reduce food rations or suspend some activities in an already tense and volatile context.

• COVID 19 Situation: As of 4 June 2021, there are 10,952 confirmed cases, including 98 deaths. The national vaccination exercise was launched on 20 May by the Ministry of Public Health. The first phase of vaccination is targeting healthcare workers and people over the age of 50. So far, about 2,000 people have received the first dose of Astra Zeneca vaccine. With the second wave of contamination and the discovery of the British variant in CAR, health authorities continue to call for strict preventive measures.

Partnerships

• WFP is partnering with the World Bank on its emergency project to provide seed protection to approximately 40,000 small-scale producers, 20,000 of whom will be strengthened to reduce postharvest losses and facilitate market access at the cost of USD 7.6 million over three years.

Common Humanitarian Services

• The WFP-managed United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) supported humanitarian operations by transporting 2,171 passengers and 22 mt of cargo to 32 locations.