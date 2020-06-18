WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

3,490 mt of food distributed

USD 513,126 cash-based transfers

USD 137 million six-month (June – November 2020) net funding requirements

649,822 people assisted in May 2020

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP reached 649,822 people (95 percent of the targeted beneficiaries for the month) with food and nutrition assistance through general food distributions, nutrition, and resilience building activities. Over 3,490 mt of food was distributed and USD 513,126 in cash assistance disbursed, which represented 30 percent of the planned cash transfers only due to the lack of resources. This affected WFP’s capacity to reach 45,500 beneficiaries with cash assistance.

• As a result of the closure of schools, nearly 155,000 schoolchildren across the country are not receiving school meals under WFP’s school feeding programme.

WFP is considering the possibility of providing takehome rations to ensure that schoolchildren continue to receive the support that meets their food and nutritional needs. The COVID-19 pandemic has also interrupted the implementation of resilience building activities such as food assistance for assets (FFA). WFP was able to distribute only 2.1 mt of food to 742 people for resilience building activities.

• In May, WFP resumed nutrition assistance for the prevention of acute malnutrition after several months of interruption because of a shortage in Super Cereals.

WFP assisted 10,084 children aged 6-23 months under acute malnutrition prevention activities. For the treatment of acute malnutrition, WFP distributed 32 mt of specialized nutritious foods to 18,226 children aged 6-59 months and provided cash-based assistance of USD 74,896 to HIV patients under antiretroviral therapy.

• COVID-19 Updates: The number of confirmed COVID19 cases in the Central African Republic (CAR) increased sharply in May, rising from 64 on 31 April to 1,888 on 9 June, with five deaths including the death of the senior political advisor to the President. The highest number of cases are recorded in Bangui, the capital. However, local transmission is increasing and rapidly spreading to remote parts of the country, where the already vulnerable population face challenges such as poor nutrition and limited access to health services.