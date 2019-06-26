WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

2,809 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.2 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 33.5 m six months (June-November 2019) net funding requirements

520,609 people assisted in May 2019

Operational Updates

• In May 2019, WFP continued its life-saving emergency response by assisting 520,609 vulnerable people (of which 53 percent were women), distributed 2,809 mt of food commodities, and allocated USD 1.2 m through cash-based transfers (CBT).

• Most of WFP assistance was provided through in-kind general food distributions (GFD). The following food items were distributed: cereals, pulses, vegetable oil, and iodised salt. The GFD reached 68 percent of targeted beneficiaries. In areas with limited food stocks, WFP reduced food rations to assist more people.

• On 21 May, a mass killing occurred in the north of the Paoua region (Ouham-Pende prefecture), where elements of the armed group “Retour, Réclamation et Réhabilitation” (3R) convened villagers and executed over 50 people. Many villagers fled to the nearby region of Bouar. This was the largest massacre since the February 2019 peace agreement.

Shortly after the events, WFP provided an emergency response in affected areas.

• WFP continued the implementation of the cash-based transfers (CBT) initiated in Bambari, central CAR, in April 2019. WFP aims at lessening the pressure off its in-kind supply chain in this area. Value vouchers worth USD 1.2 m were distributed. An assessment of the CBT will soon be performed and will inform the CBT upcoming scale up plan.

• Due to limited stocks of nutritional products, WFP was unable to carry out planned distributions for the prevention and treatment of malnutrition. Activities will resume in June.

However, WFP worked on the launch of a pilot project aiming at implementing a simplified protocol (plumpy nut) to treat moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in children aged 6-59 months. This pilot is expected to improve treatment coverage and reduce infant mortality in targeted areas. Its outcomes will be authorised during a sectoral workshop and will inform the revision of the national protocol for malnutrition.

• The Food Security Cluster chaired by WFP facilitated the consultations and drafting process of the upcoming Integrated Food security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis. The official results will be approved by the Government in June. The Cluster also conducted eight capacity building sessions targeting humanitarian actors.

• WFP continued to provide logistical support to the humanitarian community in CAR. The UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), managed by WFP, transports a monthly average of 2,000 passengers and 22 mt of light cargo in 35 sites across CAR.

• The presence of IDPs in host communities puts additional strain on social protection and food systems that are already weak. WFP beneficiaries’ lists are subsequently being updated to include new targets. A budget revision and fundraising efforts are underway to cover increasing humanitarian needs.