WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

1,731.8 Mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.04 million cash-based transfers made

USD 80.6 million six-month (April - September 2022) net funding requirements

463,550 people assisted in March 2022

Operational Updates

• In March 2022, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 463,550 people, (52 percent of women and 48 percent of men) through its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition, resiliencebuilding activities in the Central African Republic. 91 percent of the beneficiaries reached received in-kind assistance, while 82 percent received cash transfers.

• Among the beneficiaries reached in March 2022 through food and cash modalities, 69 percent were residents, while 17 percent were internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 14 percent returnees.

• 3,982 children aged 6-23 months received nutritional moderately acute malnutrition’s (MAM) treatment in health facilities in March 2022, while 9,901 children with MAM aged 6-59 months, pregnant and lactating women and antiretroviral therapy (ART) patients received nutrition treatment assistance, through 44.9 Mt of nutritious food. No cash was transferred as part of these activities.

• School meals distributions were conducted as planned, reaching 97 percent of the prioritized school children in crisis-affected areas through emergency school meals (29,359). 90,381 school children (92 percent of prioritized) also received nutritious school meals as part of the Activity 6.

• 62,025 people in eight prefectures were assisted under the food and cash-based transfer (CBT) modalities through the food assistance for assets activities in March 2022. To improve small producers’ access to market, 558 Mt of beans were purchased from eight smallholder farmers’ umbrella organizations.

• CBT interventions reached 153,313 people in March 2022, including 50.2 percent of women, through a total of USD 1.04 million. Three additional areas (Bouca,

Bangassou and Alindao) implemented for the first time CBT interventions for FFA and general food distribution (GFD) activities.

• WFP pursued the digitization of registration of beneficiaries in Bria, Kaga and Bambari for CBT activities, and 5,400 households were added into SCOPE in March 2022.

• A RBD Environmental Management System (EMS) assessment mission was conducted to focus on improvements in energy efficiency, water use, sustainable procurement, and staff awareness.