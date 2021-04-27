WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

2,791 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.8 million cash-based transfers made

USD 54.9 m six months (April-September 2021) net funding requirements

843,554 people assisted in March 2021

Operational Updates

• The country's situation remains critical because of the growing needs, the security context, and the impact of COVID-19, all affecting food security. The disruption of markets and local food production has affected many families' livelihoods and their ability to meet basic needs, especially food.

• In March, WFP reached 843,554 people in need through general food and cash-voucher distributions, home-grown school feeding, nutrition, and resiliencebuilding activities. WFP disbursed USD 3.8 million through cash-based assistance and distributed 2,791 mt of food consisting of items such as cereals, pulses, vegetable oil, and iodised salt. As a result of security constraints, beneficiaries in some areas, including Mbres, Ndele, Rafai, Dembia, Bazaar, Kouango and Mobaye, did not receive food assistance.

• The recent Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) analysis conducted in April 2021 indicates that 2.3 million people (nearly half of the population) are food insecure (Phase 3 to 4), with 632,725 of them in Phase 4 (emergency). The growing insecurity is driving new displacement and exacerbating the already fragile food security situation. Following the resurgence of conflict in some hotspot areas, WFP provided emergency food assistance to newly affected people in Satema, Ippy, Limbongo Island, Bakouma, Batangafo, Mbagolo, and Siwa in Bangassou.

• The nutritional situation is severely deteriorating across the country. According joint press release by WFP and UNICEF, at least 24,000 children aged 6-59 months old are at risk of severe acute malnutrition across 14 of the country's 35 health districts. Through nutrition support activities, WFP provided specialized nutritious food to 10,089 children aged 6-59 months to prevent and treat malnutrition. In 2021, at least 62,000 children aged 6-59 months are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition, a 25 percent increase from 2020.

•COVID-19 update: As of 10 April, CAR has recorded 5,608 cases of COVID-19 with 75 deaths. There is a surge in cases (including new COVID-19 variants) in the capital, Bangui, and some provinces, especially in the west. To prevent COVID-19 spread, WFP and partners continued integrating COVID-19 prevention and safety measures in operations.