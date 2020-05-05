WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

2,492 mt of food distributed

US$ 425,945 cash-based transfers

US$ 88.7 million six-month (April – September 2020) net funding requirements

504,153 people assisted in March 2020

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP reached 504,153 people (57 percent of the planned beneficiaries for the month) with food and nutrition assistance through general food distributions, nutrition, and resilience building activities. WFP distributed over 2,492 mt of food and transferred USD 425,945 in cash assistance.

• Due to a deficit in Super Cereals caused by the unexpected long lead time in receiving food items from the Douala Corridor in Cameroon, assistance to patients under antiretroviral therapy (ART), malnourished pregnant and lactating women and activities for the prevention of acute malnutrition were not implemented. WFP is increasing efforts to resume the implementation of this critical activity.

• CAR recorded 12 cases of COVID-19, including three fully recovered individuals and nine currently under medical observation. Although the current number of detected cases remains low, there is a strong likelihood that local transmission of the virus has started. As the country lacks an advanced health care system, the spread of COVID-19 would be devastating to the population. For WFP’s COVID response, USD 78.2 million is needed to support the additional needs of 632,000 vulnerable people for the next six months.

• WFP is adapting its operations, prioritizing unconditional food assistance, and nutrition activities. These activities are the main safety net to providing lifesaving support nation-wide. All current resources available are being transferred to sustain lifesaving activities. WFP is also reviewing its food distribution procedures to ensure operations do not contribute to the spread of COVID-19, thus promoting and ensuring the “do not harm’ principle”.

• The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), indicates that during the lean season, between May and August 2020, in the absence of food assistance, 2.1 million people, representing 47 percent of the population (4.8 million), will be severely acutely food insecure, including more than 675,000 people in emergency situations.

• Prior to the closure of schools in CAR, WFP reached 37,743 children with 114 mt of food under the emergency school feeding programme and 45,729 children with 115 mt of food under the home-grown school feeding programme. As schools are being closed to limit exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, children who benefit from the WFP school feeding programme will miss the nutrition benefits from the hot and nutrition meals served in schools.

• The UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 1,903 passengers and 52.29 mt of essential cargo in March. UNHAS is taking significant steps to ensure the safety of its crew and passengers by operating flights at half capacity to ensure distance between passengers, providing protective gears to all passengers and crew, providing hand sanitizers, and checking passenger temperature before departure and upon arrival.