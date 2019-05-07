WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, March 2019

In Numbers

4,270 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 870,315 cash-based transfers made

US$ 36 m six months (April-September 2019) net funding requirements, representing 51% shortfall

756,595 people assisted In March 2019

Operational Updates

Security incidents and the congestion at Douala corridor in the western part of the country, through which 90 percent of WFP food commodities transit from is resulting in a significant delay in providing a timely emergency food and nutritional assistance to nearly 300,000 people (30 percent of the planned beneficiaries). The expected commodities to complement April distributions in the affected areas may arrive by the third week of April. Thus, disrupting food distribution to the furthest and hardto-reach localities of the eastern and south-eastern parts. In mid-March some 50 WFP trucks with more than 1,200 mt of food were blocked at both sides of the border in Cameroon and C.A.R. for about two weeks, before they had been released.

As a mitigation measure, WFP will adjust the ration scales in some localities (Bambari, Bria, Alindao) to avoid interrupting food assistance to IDPs, returnees and extremely vulnerable host families.

WFP charters cargo plane to perform another three rotations (after the first eight in February) from the capital Bangui and deliver 13 mt of High Energy Biscuit to vulnerable people in an urgent need in Zemio. WFP trucks are on the road to deliver food to Zemio, but broken bridge and damaged ferry are hindering access to the area.

Following a recent cash based transfer (CBT) mission in C.A.R., WFP will significantly increase CBT interventions that will ease the constraints on the inkind pipeline and partially resolve the supply chain difficulties. WFP aims to reach up to 300,000 beneficiaries by the end of the year which is more than doubling the current number of beneficiaries.

Preparation is underway for the launch of a nationwide market survey.

A budget revision covering the period from 2019 to 2020 is proposed to address the increasing needs linked with the deterioration of the security situation in C.A.R. and refine life-saving interventions.