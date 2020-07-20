WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

2,224 mt of food distributed

USD 1.1 million cash-based transfers

USD 83 million - six-month (July – December 2020) net funding requirements

669,695 people assisted in June 2020

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP reached 669,695 people (85 percent of the targeted beneficiaries for the month) with food and nutrition assistance through general food distributions, nutrition, and resilience building activities. WFP distributed 2,224 mt of food and disbursed USD 1,098,022 in cash assistance (which represented 68 percent of the planned cash transfers). However, due to funding constraints, WFP was forced to reduce the ration for general food distributions in June. The cereal ration was reduced from 350 to 270 gr/per/day. The COVID-19 crisis led to a reduced flow of goods along the Douala corridor, affecting WFP’s food stock

• WFP also launched assistance to COVID-19 patients and people under quarantine in Bangui, Paoua,

Bambari,Bria, who received food rations intended to mitigate the immediate negative socio-economic impact of the pandemic on their households. In Bangui, WFP provided institutional feeding via a partnership with the hospitals hosting COVID-19 patients.

• Preparation is well underway to launch a cash-based transfer to assist vulnerable people (IPC phase 3) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangui. More than 54,000 people in the suburban of Bangui including Bimbo, the 3rd, 6th and 7th arrondissements (disctricts).

• COVID-19 Updates: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in CAR increased sharply, rising from 64 on 31 April to 4,200 on 9 July, with 52 deaths. The highest number of cases are recorded in Bangui, the capital. However, local transmission is increasing and rapidly spreading to remote parts of the country, where the already vulnerable population face challenges such as poor nutrition and limited access to health services.

• WFP has developed a mid-term programme strategy to respond and mitigate the impact of the pandemic in CAR. The strategy focusses on strengthening lifesaving programmes, enhancing social protection through school-based programmes, and strengthening food systems through the protection of livelihoods.