WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

3,616 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.3 million cash-based transfers made

USD 54 m six months (August 2021-January 2022) net funding requirements

753,058 people assisted in July 2021

Operational Updates

• The Food security situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) is deteriorating because of significant limitations of humanitarian access.

According to the April 2021 Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, about 2.3 million people were food insecure. Among those, more than 632 000 (13 percent of population) were in an emergency (phase 4), on the verge of famine. As of July, monitoring data shows an increase of 13 percent in the number of food insecure people.

About 2.6 million people or 57 of the population, are food insecure. Of those, 1 million are classified as being in an emergency (IPC 4), and out of those, more than 250,000 are at a high risk of a catastrophic situation and largely inaccessible.

Without safe, sustained, and unimpeded humanitarian access to the areas of highest food insecurity, several people will slip into a food security catastrophe in key pockets of the country.

• The humanitarian situation is at its worst level in five years. However, humanitarians continue to experience significant access limitations, making assisting the 2.8 million people in need even more challenging. Safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance by air and road to areas in the northwest and South-east is hampered by active conflict, shifting frontlines and the presence of explosive devices. Given the rainy season, the humanitarian community’s ability to deliver at scale by road is further hindered in most affected areas.

• In July, despite the access limitations, WFP supported 753,058 people by distributing 3,616 metric tons of food and cash-based assistance amounting to USD 2.3 million. The access constraints, especially in the south east, significantly affected assistance delivery. As a result, there were no distributions in areas such as Basse Kotto and Rafai.

• Based on the latest nutrition assessments, CAR continues to face a deterioration of the nutritional situation. The Nutrition Cluster estimates that the number of children suffering acute malnutrition is likely to reach an alarming level by the end of the lean season. The number of children aged 6-59 months suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) is likely to increase by 29 percent, passing from 62,400 to 80,000; while the number of children aged 6-59 months suffering from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) is likely to increase by 19 percent, passing from 143,000 to over 177,000.

WFP supported 49,093 children aged 6-59 through malnutrition prevention activities and 20,203 children aged 6-59 through treatment activities. WFP also continued to support the prevention of stunting for children aged 6-23 months at community level.

• As part of its response to the ongoing agricultural lean season (May-August), WFP has supported 700,000 food-insecure people with food assistance. WFP plans to reach 1.28 million people with in-kind food assistance by the end of the period, typically when food is scarce in the country.

• Given the deterioration of the situation, the need for assistance has become more critical. Most conflict-affected people will continue to rely on WFP for food assistance in the coming months.

However, unless the funding gap is urgently addressed, WFP will not be able to provide the much-needed assistance to all the affected population. WFP urgently requires USD 54 million from August 2021 to January 2022 to carry out its planned lifesaving operations.