WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

2,276 mt of food distributed

USD 1.9 million cash-based transfers

USD 76 million - six-month (August 2020 – January 2021) net funding requirements

825,379 people assisted in July 2020

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP reached 825,379 people - 79 percent of the planned 1,044,661 beneficiaries for the month with food and nutrition assistance through general food distributions, nutrition, and resilience-building activities. WFP distributed 2,276 mt of food and transferred USD 1.9 million in cash assistance. The total beneficiary reached increased by 23 percent in comparison with the total achieved in June. WFP continued to conduct distribution under strict COVID-19 prevention measures.

• WFP launched its support to vulnerable people (IPC phase 3) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangui through cash-based assistance worth USD 532,456 to 51,214 beneficiaries in Bimbo, Begoua, and the 3rd , 6 th and 7th arrondissements (districts) of Bangui. Furthermore, WFP supported 350 in-patients in hospitals across the country.

This assistance is expected to mitigate the immediate negative socio-economic impact of the pandemic on households.

• A myriad of factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, renewed fighting in the prefectures of Ouham-Pende and Nana-Mambere, the worsening security situation across the country as the date of elections approaches and the resulting new population displacements have led to an increase of humanitarian needs in the country. However, because of a lack of resources, funding gaps and logistics constraints, the food rations distributed in July covered only 50 percent of the daily per capita energy requirement (2,100 kcal).

• The activities of armed groups especially the Retour, Reclamation, Réhabilitation (3R) and the resulting military operations in some areas particularly in the south-west and north (Markounda, Bocaranga, Ndim, Ngaoundaye, Alim,

Besson, Kounde) and along the Bouar-Cameron border significantly affected operations in July. The use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on some axis by the 3R movement presents a new security challenge, which affected WFP's ability to reach beneficiaries in the area. The beneficiaries in Obo, Rafai and Zemio (South-East) did not receive assistance due to logistics constraints — poor road conditions.

• Following the outbreak of COVID-19, all schools in the country have been closed since 27 March. However, on 10 July, the Ministry of Education announced their reopening from 15 July, for final year students preparing for the end of school examinations.