WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

2,922 mt of food distributed

US$ 966,777 cash-based transfers made

US$ 45.1 m six month (August- January 2020) net funding requirements - excluding pending budget revision

470,233 people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• In July 2019, WFP reached 470,233 people 52 percent of the planned caseload for the month – with a total of 2,922 mt of food and USD 966,777 through cash-based transfers (CBT) in the CAR.

• WFP distributed food to 12,250 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees in Obo who had not been reached since February because of continued access issues, including pipeline constraints and the closure of the CAR-Sudan border.

• Due to the state of roads and the volatile security situation in Obo, WFP procured and transported food items from Uganda, that enabled the distribution of food for a 20-day ration to Obo.

• WFP is planning to scale up its provision of CBTs by rolling out the CBT e-voucher modality. A roadmap for implementation has been created and discussions have started with the Government of CAR to facilitate a pilot of the SCOPE biometric registration for beneficiaries in the 7eme Arrondissement of Bangui.

• The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC)

Report released in June, projected that between May and August 2019, five areas with a high concentration of displaced persons (Bria, Kaga-Bandoro, Obo, Rafai and Zémio) and three prefectures (Mbomou, Haute Kotto and Haut Mbomou) will experience emergency conditions of food security. The report further estimates that during the harvest period (September to October 2019), 1.35 million people will be severly food insecure

• WFP and UNICEF are providing support to the Ministry of Health in the CAR to implement an innovative strategy that aims to simplify the approach used for severe and moderate acute malnutrition treatment for children aged 6 to 59 months. This strategy aims to reduce the strain on health and community systems to be able to treat acute malnutrition, and its associated morbidity and mortality, effectively.

• In July, the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), managed by WFP, transported 2,019 passengers and 14 mt of light cargo consisting of food, non-food and medical items to 35 locations across the CAR The most travelled destinations included Bambari, Bria, Bangasso and Kaga-Bandoro.