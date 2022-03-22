WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

1,561 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 225,843 cash-based transfers made

USD 95.8 m six months (February - July 2022) net funding requirements

223,509 people assisted in January 2022

Operational Updates

• In January, WFP and partners distributed 1,561 metric tons of food and USD 225,843 in cash-based transfers (CBT) to 223,509 beneficiaries (44 percent) out of 802,900 planned. Of this number, 22 percent were assisted through cash-based interventions. The beneficiaries reached included 70,630 internally displaced persons (IDPs), 29,950 returnees, 38,443 refugees and 84,486 members of host communities.

Forty-six percent of all beneficiaries were women. The gradual phase-out of unconditional cash transfers in Bangui and non-implementation of school feeding activities because of the school breaks affected the number of people reached in January.

• The preliminary results of the National Food Security Survey (ENSA) conducted in November 2021 showed a deterioration in the food situation and household livelihoods compared to last year. The prevalence of food insecurity increased by 6 percent, going from 35 percent in December 2020 to 41 percent in December 2021. Over 2 million people were food insecure in 2021, compared to 1.7 million in 2020.

• The centre of the country is the most affected, with 3 out of 4 households having either (i) experienced stress,

(ii) or developed extreme crisis or emergency strategies to meet their minimum food needs. In addition to the poor quality of food consumption, which impacts one household out of two, households continue to face consumption shortfalls due to (i) poor agricultural campaign, (ii) the volatility of the security context and consequently the decline in market performance supply to the population. Market prices remain high compared to the economic prospects of vulnerable groups.

Considering the above-mentioned information, the food and nutrition situation of Central Africans, especially vulnerable populations, is worrying.