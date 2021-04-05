WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

1,066 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0 cash-based transfers made

USD 63.8 m six months (February-July 2021) net funding requirements

163,851 people assisted in January 2021

Operational Updates

• The wave of violence that broke out across the Central African Republic (CAR) concerning the late December elections caused the displacement of over 240,000 people within CAR, while an estimated 84,000 people are seeking refuge in neighbouring countries. About half of the displaced have returned in recent weeks, but over 117,000 people remain displaced inside the country. WFP is providing immediate relief to those affected.

• The increased attacks from the non-state armed groups (NSAG), is affecting the already fragile food security situation. Prior to the current unrest, the Integrated Food Security Classification (IPC) analysis indicated that one in nine people might be pushed to the brink of famine (IPC phase 4) by May 2021. More than half of the population (2.3 million people) was expected to suffer from acute food insecurity. The new surge of violence is worsening the situation and threatens to create a humanitarian disaster, particularly if the conflict continues to restrict humanitarian access and leave vulnerable populations without essential aid.

• Following violent clashes in Zado, Bondokpo, Behere, Ngoukomba Central and Lahoro (route de Damara), about 3,000 affected- people sought refuge in the HouphouetBoigny School. WFP carried out a direct distribution, delivering 18 mt of food to 2,565 new beneficiaries. As an immediate response, WFP also distributed 6.3 mt of highenergy biscuits in Bouar to 10,000 new beneficiaries, who sought refuge in a Catholic church following post-election violence.

Despite the growing insecurity, WFP continued to strive towards reaching all the population in need. In January, WFP reached 163,851 people (22 percent of the targeted) with 1,066 mt of food. The insecurity hindered WFP's ability to provide food assistance to affected people in some localities. Also, as a result of the food price hikes and unavailability of food items in markets, cash-based assistance was suspended as in-kind food assistance was the only viable modality for January distributions. In many areas, WFP complemented the regular food baskets with high-energy biscuits (HEB) and Super cereals to ensure better coverage of households' nutrition needs.

• WFP is conducting a market assessment to inform interventions and adjust the transfer value of cashassistance in line with the new food prices for the coming months.

• The disruption of the country’s main supply route connecting the capital Bangui with Cameroon prevented the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance. Over 1,600 trucks carrying commercial goods and humanitarian aid (including WFP food) were stranded at the border town of Garoua-Boulai from mid-December to 9 February - unable to cross because of the armed groups’ presence along the MSR1 highway. The 50-day blockage disrupted food supply, stalled humanitarian assistance and caused food price hikes across the country. The most affected food items are rice (100 percent), wheat flour (97 percent) and meat (64 percent). The cost of oil, fish, and onions have also increased by over 50 percent while cassava, the country's main staple, also increased by 57 percent in rural towns. Although WFP had a stock of food products in the country, these constraints made it challenging or unfeasible to transport food items from the surplus areas to the deficit areas in order to serve beneficiaries.

• The UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) provided the air transport backbone that enabled 1,389 aid workers and 44 mt of relief items to reach the country's most affected populations.