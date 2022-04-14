WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

1,699 metric tons of food assistance distributed

USD 1.08 million cash-based transfers made

USD 78.1 million six-month (March-August 2022) net funding requirements

399,088 people assisted in February 2022

Operational Updates

• In February 2022, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 399,088 people (200,665 women and 198,423 men) across its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition and resiliencebuilding activities in CAR. Of this number, 265,318 received in-kind assistance, while 133,770 (51 percent women and 49 percent men) received cash assistance. Over 1,699 mt of food was distributed and USD 1.08 million was transferred for cash assistance.

• Among the beneficiaries reached in February 2022 through food and cash modalities, WFP assisted 78,180 internally displaced persons (IDPs), 95,419 returnees and 225,489 members of host communities.

• WFP continues to support the CAR government in the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition in children living in hotspots and supported 2,830 children treated in health facilities in vulnerable sub-prefectures in February 2022. In addition, 1,575 beneficiaries received cash-assistance as part of the nutrition treatment interventions. WFP also participated in the data collection for the study on nutritional and food vulnerability of people living with HIV in CAR.

• School meals distributions resumed in February 2022, however only 16,400 schoolchildren from crisis-affected families (out of the 45,000 planned) received emergency school meals, due to security constraints and important lack of resources.

Nutritious school meals (Activity 6) were distributed to 92,329 schoolchildren from 179 schools.

• In February 2022, cash-based transfers (CBT) interventions reached 158,342 people, including 50.2 percent of women and 49.8 percent of men, with a total of USD 1.4 million cash transferred, using paper voucher, e-voucher and cash in envelopes.