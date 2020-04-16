WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

2,509 mt of food distributed

US$ 1.3 million cash-based transfers

US$ 79 million six-month (March – August 2020) net funding requirements

544,396 people assisted in February 2020

Operational Updates

• In February, WFP reached 544,396 people - 61 percent of the planned beneficiaries for the month with food and nutrition assistance through general food distributions, nutrition, and resilience building activities.

WFP distributed over 2,509 mt of food and transferred USD 1.3 million in cash assistance.

• A budget revision covering the period from 2021 to 2022 is underway to address the growing humanitarian needs in CAR and refine life-saving interventions. This revision is in line with WFP’s plan to align the Interim Country Strategic Plan 2018-2020 with the new United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF 2023-2027) and the 2017–2021 National Recovery and Peacebuilding Plan of the Government of CAR.

• Inter-communal violence erupted in Ndélé, a remote village in the north-eastern part of the country, between two ethnic groups (Goula and Rounga) within the Popular Front for the Renaissance of the Central African Republic (FPRC) armed group. Hundreds of civilians fled the fighting area and settled around the base of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission. As an immediate response, WFP is sending food items to assist the affected people. However, a further deterioration of the security situation is likely to compromise WFP’s plan to pre-position food for Birao in the far north (1,000 km from Bangui) before the rainy season starts in May.

• Due to resources and logistical challenges, food baskets were disrupted for some activities, and beneficiaries in some areas, including Zemio, Rafai, and Bakouma, were not assisted.

• WFP continued school feeding programme activities in CAR, reaching 52,471 children with 120 mt of daily hot and nutritious food in schools. This programme helps to address schoolchildren’s nutritional needs, increase enrolment and attendance rates, decrease drop-out rates, improve cognitive abilities, and constitute essential social safety nets in crisis-affected communities. WFP is revising the list of schools to ensure that all eligible schools receive assistance

• Prevention of acute malnutrition activities were not implemented due to a shortage in Super Cereals caused by the unexpected long lead time in receiving commodities from the Douala Corridor in Cameroon.

WFP is increasing efforts to resume this activity in March

• Through food assistance for asset creation (FFA) activities, WFP assisted 30,780 beneficiaries (including 16,021 women) in Nana Mambere, Mambere Kadei, Ouham Pende, Nana Gribizi, Kemio, Ombella Mpoko and Lobaye to cover their immediate food needs and build assets. A total of 59 mt of food was distributed.

• WFP continued to provide logistical support to the humanitarian community in CAR. The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), managed by WFP, transported 1,918 passengers and 47.41 mt of essential cargo. The top three most travelled destinations were Paoua, Bria, and Bangassou.