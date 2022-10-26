WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

1,992.3 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 4.4 m cash-based transfers made

USD 37.6 m six-month (Sept. 2022 – Feb. 2023) net funding requirements

848,380 people assisted in August 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP delivers food and nutrition assistance through its general food distributions (GFD), school feeding, nutrition, and resiliencebuilding activities in the Central African Republic (CAR). In August, some 848,380 people were assisted, of whom 78 percent were residents, and 18 percent were internally displaced persons (IDPs). The remaining were returnees.

• Cash-based transfer scale-up: WFP is scaling up the cash-based transfer (CBT) modality to cope with the current challenges in food supplies while assisting the people affected by rising prices and the negative consequences on their living conditions. The scale-up is ongoing for July – November 2022. WFP plans to distribute immediate cash and e-vouchers in ten subprefectures, including Bangui. Overall, in August, USD 4.4 million were distributed to almost 581,000 beneficiaries (+ 58 percent compared to July).

SCOPE cards were used on 20 distribution sites.

• Flood response: WFP provided cash assistance to almost 14,000 flood victims in Bangui. In late July, around 6,000 households had been affected by flooding in seven arrondissements of Bangui, in Bimbo and Begoua, in Bangassou (south-west) and Paoua (northwest). The heavy rains continue to negatively impact the transport of WFP commodities, access to beneficiaries, and monitoring of activities.

• General food distributions (GFD): 534,300 people received unconditional food assistance or cash transfers in August 2022.

For the first time since February 2022, to respond to the increasing needs of the lean season and thanks to the donors’ support, all GFD activities were carried out with full 30-day rations (compared to the half-rations distributed since February). Funds currently available will allow maintaining the distribution of full rations in September too.

• Nutrition: Critical funding gaps and shortage of nutritional products in-country continue to impact WFP nutrition support. The nutritional assistance for the prevention of malnutrition resumed in July, but only 4,325 children aged 6-23 months received 19 mt of specialized nutritious food. WFP and the Ministry of Health provided an integrated package for the treatment of malnutrition to 26,400 children with MAM aged 6-59 months and anti-retroviral treatment (ART) clients. The preparation of the National Nutrition Survey based on the SMART methodology is ongoing and will assess the nutritional situation (prevalence and coverage) in all the Prefectures of the country.

• School feeding: During the 2021-2022 school year, 586 mt of food were distributed to 168,399 school children. In August, school meals were distributed to 18,800 school children, including girls admitted to the end-of-year exams, thus encouraging girls’ school enrolment in CAR. WFP continues to support the development of the National School Feeding strategy.

• Resilience and livelihoods: 264,600 people received food assistance for asset creation (FFA). In August, the CBT modality scale-up allowed the transfer of USD 1.3 million (+ 91 percent compared to July) for the FFA activities, in addition to the 8.4 mt of food distributed. Preparation for the implementation of the Projet de Réponse d’Urgence à la Crise Alimentaire en Centrafrique (PRUCAC) is underway with cooperating partners and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.