WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

2,655 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.6 million cash-based transfers made

USD 49 m six months (September 2021-February 2022) net funding requirements

609,779 people assisted in August 2021

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP reached 609,779 people with food assistance through in-kind food distribution and cash-based transfers in the Central African Republic (CAR). As rainfall continues, access and extended lead time remain considerable challenges undermining WFP timely distribution in certain sites.

• Following recent conflicts in Basse Kotto and Batangafo, the need for humanitarian assistance increased. The conflict in Batangafo alone led to an increase in displaced persons from 20,375 to 40,895.

WFP supported all the newly displaced persons but could not provide full rations to ensure food assistance in all the affected areas, including Sibut (IDPs from Bambari), Tiri, Kabo and Sido. WFP supported a total of 61,269 displaced persons (40,143 female and 41,540 male) in August.

• The total number of internally displaced people (IDP) in CAR is estimated at 712,945 individuals as of 31 August 2021.There was an increase of 3 percent (22,240 IDPs) in August compared to July (690,705 IDPs) because of a surge in new IDPs, mainly in the Ouham-Pendé, Ouaka, Mambéré-Kadeï, Haute-Kotto and Basse-Kotto Prefectures and in the capital Bangui. The displacements are driven mainly by armed clashes.

• The data collected from the recent WFP mobile Vulnerability Assessment Mapping (mVAM) conducted in August 2021 revealed that some 2 million people across CAR have insufficient food consumption, an overall improvement compared to the last four months (2.6 million). Given the current levels of food insecurity and access constraints in several locations, millions of people are likely to remain food-insecure in CAR within the following months. It is essential to maintain access to food assistance to sustain the current achievements and prevent further deterioration of the food security and nutrition situation.

• Incidents involving the use of explosive devices by armed groups increased since mid-April 2021, particularly in the west of the Central African Republic, a region where conflict intensified. This is severely limiting humanitarian access to vulnerable people in a context already marked by access restrictions and physical constraints. Some roads are now considered high-risks areas due to the suspected presence of explosive devices and remain practically impassable for humanitarians. Without safe, sustained, and unimpeded humanitarian access to the areas of highest food insecurity, several people in will slip into a food security catastrophe in key pockets of the country.

• In preparation for the United Nations Food Systems Summit in September 2021, a national dialogue on food systems was held in Bangui from 25 to 27 August to explore pathways towards sustainable food systems to boost and accelerate the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. At the end of the dialogue, a roadmap for strengthening food systems in CAR was developed. Recommendations that were made to the government include developing a national strategy for purchasing from smallholders’ producers, implementing actions to reduce chronic malnutrition by at least 10 percent within the next three years, and strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities through the development of agricultural value chains.