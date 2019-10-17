WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

2,180 mt of food distributed

US$ 1.0 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 34.6 m six month (September- February 2020) net funding requirements

349,424 people assisted in August 2019

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP reached 349,424 people – 41 percent of the planned beneficiaries for the month – with a total of 2,180 mt of food and USD 1 million through cash-based transfers (CBT).

• WFP provided life saving assistance to 131,540 internally displaced persons (IDPs) with 211 mt of food (cereals, beans, SuperCereal and oil). WFP also provided nutritional support to 61,714 under the blanket feeding activity to children aged 6-23 months and treated 9,002 children aged 6-59 months with moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

• To meet the needs of 50,000 pregnant and lactating women suffering from acute malnutrition, WFP is focusing its efforts on these women during the first 1,000 days of childhood to improve infant and child nutrition, but also to promote benefits in maternal health and nutrition.

• As part of WFP’s efforts to scale up the provision of CBT, WFP is rolling out the electronic voucher transfer mechanism in Bangui. In August, WFP provided food assistance to 2,980 beneficiaries in the seventh arrondissement neighbourhood of Bangui using SCOPE electronic cards for the first time. Plans are underway to roll -out to other districts in Bangui and throughout CAR by the end of the year.

• The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Ursula Mueller visited CAR to assess the humanitarian situation and discuss ways to increase support to the humanitarian response in CAR. Her mission included field visits to Bria, Alindao and Bangassou where WFP has operations.

• WFP continued to provide logistical support to the humanitarian community in CAR. The Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), managed by WFP, transported 1,844 and 13 mt of essential cargo consisting of visibility items, nutritious food items, office supplies, blood samples from the deep field to Bangui on behalf of WHO, vaccines for the Polio response, spare vehicle parts and IT equipment. Bambari, Bria and Bangasso are the top three destinations. These locations are very difficult to reach due to insecurity and poor road conditions in the rainy season.

• UNHAS officers conducted field missions to Kaga Bandoro, Bangassou, Zemio, Obo, Ndele, Paoua, Bria and Bambari to train the aviation focal points on dispatch of aircraft and preventive measures on Ebola Virus Desease.