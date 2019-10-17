17 Oct 2019

WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, August 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (256.13 KB)

In Numbers

2,180 mt of food distributed

US$ 1.0 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 34.6 m six month (September- February 2020) net funding requirements

349,424 people assisted in August 2019

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP reached 349,424 people – 41 percent of the planned beneficiaries for the month – with a total of 2,180 mt of food and USD 1 million through cash-based transfers (CBT).

• WFP provided life saving assistance to 131,540 internally displaced persons (IDPs) with 211 mt of food (cereals, beans, SuperCereal and oil). WFP also provided nutritional support to 61,714 under the blanket feeding activity to children aged 6-23 months and treated 9,002 children aged 6-59 months with moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

• To meet the needs of 50,000 pregnant and lactating women suffering from acute malnutrition, WFP is focusing its efforts on these women during the first 1,000 days of childhood to improve infant and child nutrition, but also to promote benefits in maternal health and nutrition.

• As part of WFP’s efforts to scale up the provision of CBT, WFP is rolling out the electronic voucher transfer mechanism in Bangui. In August, WFP provided food assistance to 2,980 beneficiaries in the seventh arrondissement neighbourhood of Bangui using SCOPE electronic cards for the first time. Plans are underway to roll -out to other districts in Bangui and throughout CAR by the end of the year.

• The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Ursula Mueller visited CAR to assess the humanitarian situation and discuss ways to increase support to the humanitarian response in CAR. Her mission included field visits to Bria, Alindao and Bangassou where WFP has operations.

• WFP continued to provide logistical support to the humanitarian community in CAR. The Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), managed by WFP, transported 1,844 and 13 mt of essential cargo consisting of visibility items, nutritious food items, office supplies, blood samples from the deep field to Bangui on behalf of WHO, vaccines for the Polio response, spare vehicle parts and IT equipment. Bambari, Bria and Bangasso are the top three destinations. These locations are very difficult to reach due to insecurity and poor road conditions in the rainy season.

• UNHAS officers conducted field missions to Kaga Bandoro, Bangassou, Zemio, Obo, Ndele, Paoua, Bria and Bambari to train the aviation focal points on dispatch of aircraft and preventive measures on Ebola Virus Desease.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.