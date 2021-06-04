WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

3,915 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.2 million cash-based transfers made

USD 61.3 m six months (May-October 2021) net funding requirements

754,440 people assisted in April 2021

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP reached 754,440 people — 80 percent of the planned beneficiaries for the month — with food and nutrition assistance through general food and/or cash distributions, nutrition activities, school feeding and resilience building activities. WFP distributed 3,915 mt of food and transferred USD 3.2 million in cash assistance. Given the surge in COVID-19 cases in Central African Republic (CAR), WFP continues to conduct food distributions under strict compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures to mitigate the health risks at food distribution sites.

• As a result of the increased attacks by armed groups, insecurity and unavailability of escorts, access is severely limited in several areas particularly in Bambari, Bria and the southwest. Consequently, distributions did not take place in some areas including Birao, Koui, and Sido/Kounago.

• In line with plans to scale-up cash-based operations in areas where it is feasible, WFP, and its partner;

Plan International launched the electronic vouchers and cash-in-hand modalities. In April, 451,019 people received cash-based assistance.

• To address the prevalence of child stunting in CAR, WFP launched in April the prevention of stunting programme at the community level, targeting children aged 6-23 months, and pregnant and lactating women. Through nutrition activities, WFP reached 52,786 children aged 6-59 months, antiretroviral patients, and pregnant and lactating women in April with specialised nutritious food to prevent and treat malnutrition.

• WFP continued its food-assistance-for-assets (FFA) programme, reaching 73,795 people with food and cash assistance to promote self-reliance among crisis -affected populations and support the building and rehabilitation of productive assets.