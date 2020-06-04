WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

1,634 mt of food distributed

USD 1 million cash-based transfers

USD 129 million six-month (May – October 2020) net funding requirements

508,895 people assisted in April 2020

Operational Updates

Coronavirus (COVID-19) response: • With 179 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11 May, the needs in Central African Republic are increasing.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the mitigation measures taken to contain the outbreak may increase the vulnerability of many people to food insecurity in the context of dramatic slow-down of the economy, rising unemployment, threats to food supply and access.

• The prices of food items (such as rice, sugar, soap, and oil) have significantly increased since March 2020 because of the closure of borders, delay in the transportation of goods and increase in transportation costs. It is projected that this trend will continue in the coming months and, in the absence of food and nutrition assistance, it will exacerbate the conditions of poor households and vulnerable populations.

• The 2020 Global Report on Food Crisis published on 20 April, indicated an increase in the number of acute food insecure people and alerted that the COVID-19 pandemic risks to further escalate these figures, as some containment measures are affecting the social and economic situation of vulnerable people. Poor rains, high food prices and unresolved political and economic instability could also worsen acute food insecurity levels in 2020 and disrupt livelihoods, especially in fragile contexts and particularly for the most vulnerable people working in the informal agricultural and non-agricultural sectors.

• In April, WFP reached 508,895 people — 79 percent of the planned beneficiaries for the month — with food and nutrition assistance through general food distributions, and nutrition activities. WFP distributed 1,634 mt of food and transferred USD 1 million in cash assistance. School feeding and resilience building activities such as food assistance for assets have been temporarily discontinued.

• WFP is taking measures to mitigate risks for beneficiaries. Food distribution methods have been reviewed to reduce congestion and limit the risk of infection during distributions. Layouts at distribution sites have also been redesigned to allow physical distancing.

• WFP, in partnership with health centres and partners, distributed 5.8 mt of specialized nutritious foods to 2,820 children aged 6-59 months for the treatment of acute malnutrition and provided cash-based assistance to 7,800 HIV patients under antiretroviral therapy. As a result of the shortage in SuperCereals, no assistance could be provided to pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and for the prevention of acute malnutrition activities.

• On 1 April, inter-communal clashes resumed in N’délé, (a town in the north-eastern prefecture of Bamingui-Bangoran) between ethnic Goula and Rounga elements from the Popular Front for the Renaissance of the Central African Republic (FPRC). At least 37 people were killed in the incident which led to population movements. WFP provided food assistance to 18,698 affected population (IDPs in camps and host families).