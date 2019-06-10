WFP Central African Republic Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

3,120 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.1 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 26.8 m six months (May-October 2019) sixmonth net funding requirements, representing 44% of total

528,898 people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP provided life-saving emergency assistance to 528,898 vulnerable people (of which 53 percent were women), distributed 3,120 mt of nutritious food commodities and allocated USD 1.1 m through cash.

• The bulk of WFP assistance was provided through in-kind general food distributions (GFD), reaching 76 percent of total beneficiaries. In addition, WFP implemented several other activities, as part of its integrated assistance package.

• WFP launched the cash-based transfers (CBT) modality in Bambari, in central C.A.R, with the strategic objective of lessening the pressure off its in-kind supply chain. Value vouchers worth USD 1.1m were distributed. The CBT is a costefficient modality that improve local procurement and economies. Moving forward WFP will scale up the CBT in the country.

• WFP provided prevention of acute malnutrition to 16,863 people, while 11,200 beneficiaries received treatment for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). On 16-19 April, a capacity building mission was carried out in Kagabandoro, a western locality where WFP intends to scale up nutrition activities. WFP consulted local actors and trained 30 health workers affiliated to partner entities (Ministry of Health and NGOs).

• In selected communities, WFP complemented in-kind distributions with the provision of emergency school feeding.

About 75,748 vulnerable children (of which 51.4 percent were girls) received school feeding assistance. School meals help increase enrolment and attendance, decrease drop-out rates, improve cognitive abilities and constitute essential social safety nets in crisis-affected communities.

• The logistics cluster organised a donors’ mission which enabled delegates to discuss operational challenges and visit warehouses and transport platforms. The cluster also chaired a working group (of 13 member organizations) on the rehabilitation of access infrastructures in the capital Bangui. The UNHAS memorandum of understanding (MoU) which outlines the logistics cluster’s air cargo coverage was signed by all concerned parties.

• Given the rising number of people needing humanitarian assistance, WFP beneficiaries’ lists are being revised to include returnees and to ensure that the most vulnerable populations are assisted. WFP has also initiated a budget revision covering the additional humanitarian needs identified for the 2019-2020 period. The approval process is underway.