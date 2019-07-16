West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (9 – 15 July 2019)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

MEASLES OUTBREAK DECLARED

The Health Ministry on 9 July declared a measles outbreak after 118 suspected cases and two deaths were reported in the northern Kaga-Bandoro subprefecture. Fifteen of 17 samples taken for analysis turned out positive. The ministry, with support from WHO and UNICEF, has launched a vaccination drive, strengthened routine vaccination, surveillance and treatment. Low immunization in the country remains an impediment in the fight against preventable diseases.

CHAD

AID WORKERS KILLED IN ARMED ROBBERY

Six people, including two aid workers, were killed on 8 July when gunmen stormed a bar in Farchana area in the eastern Ouaddai province. The attackers stole money, opened fire on patrons then fled. Two people were also injured.

DR CONGO

EASTERN GOMA CITY REPORTS FIRST EBOLA CASE

Health authorities on 14 July detected the first case of Ebola in DRC’s north-eastern Goma city. The patient is a man who had travelled by bus from Butembo town, where he had been under surveillance after Ebola symptoms appeared on 9 July. He went to a clinic in Goma to continue treatment and was confirmed to be infected with Ebola. He has been isolated. The bus driver and 18 other passengers have been identified and will be vaccinated. The Health Ministry said the risk of further infections were slim in the bustling Goma city after the patient and other passengers were quickly identified.

MALI

OVER 200,000 DISPLACED IN 2019

Inter-community violence in central and norther Mali has driven up population displacement and humanitarian needs. Since the beginning of the year, 202,000 people have been newly displaced, according to latest statistics. Attacks by armed groups and militias, military operations, and direct threats against civilians are the main drivers of displacement. Gao, Mopti, Timbuktu, and Menaka regions have the highest numbers of displacement, accounting for 95 per cent of the total. In the first half of 2019, nearly 600 civilians were killed, mostly in Mopti.

NIGERIA

OVER 160 NEW CHOLERA CASES REPORTED

Two more people died of cholera and 168 new cases reported in the northeastern Adamawa state as of 10 July. It brings to 244 cases and three deaths reported since 17 June. Adamawa’s Girei, Yola North and Yola South localities are the worst affected. The cases were mainly detected through the active search and surveillance being implemented by partners across the affected areas. Aid organizations have scaled up response including the deployment of rapid response teams, community mobilisers for vaccination, treatment and surveillance. Awareness campaigns have also been launched. The ongoing rainy season increases the risk of water-borne disease outbreaks particularly cholera due to flooding across many areas in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.