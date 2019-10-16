16 Oct 2019

West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (8 – 14 October 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 15 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (326.69 KB)

BURKINA FASO

MORE HELP URGED FOR CRISIS-AFFECTED PEOPLE

Senior UN aid agency and NGO officials on 11 October called for increased international support to bolster relief assistance to families and communities devastated by the mounting violence in Burkina Faso. The country is grappling with an unprecedented humanitarian emergency, with around 500,000 people uprooted from their homes due to armed attacks and insecurity that have also crippled health and education, with more than 68 health centres and 2,000 schools forced shut affecting respectively more than 800,000 people and 300,000 children.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

AT LEAST 29 KILLED IN SPATE OF ARMED ATTACKS

At least 29 people have been killed in a spate of attacks across the country that have also displaced several others from their homes. On 10 October, armed men attacked a village outside the central Bambari town, killing 12 people and wounding five. On 8 October, armed raiders attacked a village in Mingala area in the country’s south. They looted and torched houses and killed several people.
On 6 and 7 October, intercommunity clashes in Mbulula area claimed three lives and left more than 500 people homeless after their houses were burnt down. Between 27 and 30 September, clashes broke out in the southern Kouango area, claiming 14 lives and forcing around 2,000 people to flee to nearby villages. Aid organizations are carrying out assessments in the affected areas.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

AID WORKERS COME UNDER ATTACK

Armed men on 8 October attacked aid workers travelling in two vehicles in the northern Kaga-Bandoro town. They robbed the aid workers, but left them unharmed. Armed attackers also robbed other aid workers in a separate incident on the same day, but they were also not hurt. The incidents were the first of their kind in two months in the country where humanitarian workers have increasingly become targets of armed groups.

DR CONGO

CLASHES DISPLACE OVER 10,000 IN NORTH KIVU

More than 10,000 people have been freshly displaced following armed attacks in parts of North Kivu province, according to recent evaluations. In Masisi territory, some 3,400 people fled to Mohongozi area fleeing clashes between armed groups in the first week of October.
Separately, more than 4,000 displaced people have found refuge in Katsiru area in Rutshuru territory since fleeing armed clashes mid-September. They are being hosted by other families or settled in churches and community centres. In Ibiro locality in Walikale territory, around 4,400 people fled inter-community clashes last month. Lack of resources and difficult access are constraining relief response.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.