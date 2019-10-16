West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (8 – 14 October 2019)

BURKINA FASO

MORE HELP URGED FOR CRISIS-AFFECTED PEOPLE

Senior UN aid agency and NGO officials on 11 October called for increased international support to bolster relief assistance to families and communities devastated by the mounting violence in Burkina Faso. The country is grappling with an unprecedented humanitarian emergency, with around 500,000 people uprooted from their homes due to armed attacks and insecurity that have also crippled health and education, with more than 68 health centres and 2,000 schools forced shut affecting respectively more than 800,000 people and 300,000 children.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

AT LEAST 29 KILLED IN SPATE OF ARMED ATTACKS

At least 29 people have been killed in a spate of attacks across the country that have also displaced several others from their homes. On 10 October, armed men attacked a village outside the central Bambari town, killing 12 people and wounding five. On 8 October, armed raiders attacked a village in Mingala area in the country’s south. They looted and torched houses and killed several people.

On 6 and 7 October, intercommunity clashes in Mbulula area claimed three lives and left more than 500 people homeless after their houses were burnt down. Between 27 and 30 September, clashes broke out in the southern Kouango area, claiming 14 lives and forcing around 2,000 people to flee to nearby villages. Aid organizations are carrying out assessments in the affected areas.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

AID WORKERS COME UNDER ATTACK

Armed men on 8 October attacked aid workers travelling in two vehicles in the northern Kaga-Bandoro town. They robbed the aid workers, but left them unharmed. Armed attackers also robbed other aid workers in a separate incident on the same day, but they were also not hurt. The incidents were the first of their kind in two months in the country where humanitarian workers have increasingly become targets of armed groups.

DR CONGO

CLASHES DISPLACE OVER 10,000 IN NORTH KIVU

More than 10,000 people have been freshly displaced following armed attacks in parts of North Kivu province, according to recent evaluations. In Masisi territory, some 3,400 people fled to Mohongozi area fleeing clashes between armed groups in the first week of October.

Separately, more than 4,000 displaced people have found refuge in Katsiru area in Rutshuru territory since fleeing armed clashes mid-September. They are being hosted by other families or settled in churches and community centres. In Ibiro locality in Walikale territory, around 4,400 people fled inter-community clashes last month. Lack of resources and difficult access are constraining relief response.