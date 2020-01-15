West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (7 - 13 January 2020)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

CLASHES IN ALINDAO AFFECT 650 FAMILIES

On 9 January, 650 families temporarily sought refuge in a hospital following fighting between armed groups in Alindao town, Basse Kotto Prefecture, in the southeast of the country. At least nine persons have been injured by stray bullets and dozens of houses were burned at the ELIM displacement site. Following an initial assessment, 2,000 IDPs (about 640 families) have lost their shelter and urgently need food, shelter and non food items. A water point was also damaged during the clashes. The humanitarian community is mobilizing resources to urgently respond to the needs of those who have lost their belongings and shelter.

MALI

INCREASED NUMBER OF IDPs IN MALI

The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) has reached 201,429 by 30 November 2019, according to the latest Population Movement Report. This represent an increase of more than 2,000 IDPs since October 2019 and more than the double since October 2018 when the total number of IDPs was 80,302. These new displacements are mainly due to violent attacks on villages but also to ongoing military operations in the northern regions of Gao, Menaka , Mopti as well in the Mali-Burkina Faso border area.

NIGER

CHADIAN HOUSEHOLDS FIND REFUGE IN DIFFA REGION

According to IRC, more than 100 households, essentially Chadians refugees and returnees, found refuge in the village of Kindjindi, Gueskerou municipality, southeast Diffa region, in December 2019. These communities are from several villages Diyawamaram , Choukou talle , Kangalewa and Kayga ) located in the lake Chad basin and are fleeing insecurity, restricted access to the Lac agricultural and fishery opportunities and the lack of humanitarian assistance. Diffa already hosts an estimated 1,334 Chadian refugees, as of 30 September 2019.

DR CONGO

MEASLES DEATHS EXCEED 6,000

On 7 January, WHO announced that some 310,000 cases, including 6,000 deaths, have been recorded since January 2019, making it the country’s worst outbreak. WHO is calling for more funding to stop the epidemic. An estimated 18 million children under five were vaccinated against measles in 2019. The outbreak has been compounded, among other things, by low immunization coverage of communities, malnutrition, weak public health systems, difficult access to health care for vulnerable populations and insecurity that has hampered the response in some areas. Lack of funding is a major obstacle to controlling the epidemic. To date, US$ 27.6 million has been mobilized. However, an additional US$ 40 million is needed for a six month response plan to extend immunization to children aged 6 to 14 years and to strengthen other activities in the response to the epidemic. At the national level, less than 5% of the budget has gone to the health sector in recent years.

NIGERIA

2,700 IDPs LOSE SHELTER IN FIRE SPARKED BY ATTACK

On 7 January, at least 522 shelters for internally displaced persons (IDPs) were completely burnt down in the fire that broke out at the GSSS camp, in the northern Borno State town of Monguno , during hostilities between the military and non state armed group (NSAGs) assailants. A rapid assessment estimated that at least 2,728 people, mostly children and women, lost all property and valuables including food, non food items (NFIs) and registration documents used to access aid assistance. Several aid actors’ offices and accommodations, as well as the camp’s main reception centre, were also damaged. The security situation in Monguno remains extremely volatile and has not yet enabled aid actors to mobilize needed support for the affected IDPs, particularly shelter kits, food and NFIs. NSAGs have multiplied violent attacks in Borno and Yobe States over the past two weeks.