West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (6 – 12 July 2021)

CAMEROON

INCREASING ATTACKS ON EDUCATION IN THE SOUTH-WEST REGION

On 1 July, non-state armed groups (NSAGs) assassinated a teacher from the Bilingual school of Kumba, at his residence, in the South-West region. This incident was among many occurring during the general certificate of education (GCE) exams, including shootings around schools, tearing of exam papers, and kidnapping of children. In the South-West region, only 23 per cent of primary schools and 25 per cent of secondary schools were operational during the 2020-2021 academic year. While most leaders of NSAGs maintain a boycott of government school education, there is a showcase of support for community-based education, especially in areas under their control. UN and non-governmental education partners had implemented educational interventions adapted to the crisis and the COVID-19 context through radio education, distance learning, distribution of recreational kits, psychosocial support, and COVID-19 sensitization through an inclusive, Do-No-Harm approach for the school year 2020-2021.

THE GAMBIA

WINDSTORM IN BANJUL KILLS TEN, DISPLACES HUNDREDS

On the night of 7-8 July, a windstorm hit The Gambia’s capital Banjul, leveling scores of houses in some western districts and claiming at least 10 lives. Entire families wandered around the outskirts of Banjul in search of shelter after the storm destroyed the roof of their houses. Many coastal urban areas remained without electricity or running water after utility infrastructure was damaged by heavy winds, rain and flooding. The storm which landed around midnight, caused the displacement of more than 1,500 people, according to government figures. On 8 July, Gambian President Adama Barrow held an emergency meeting to assess the damage and devise a response plan. Affected families needed immediate food and shelter assistance, as well as clothing since most of them are highly vulnerable.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

80,000 CHILDREN BELOW FIVE RISK SEVERE ACUTE MALNUTRITION

UN agencies warned in a statement that at least 80,000 children below the age of five are at risk of severe acute malnutrition across the country – an increase of 29 per cent compared to the projections of the 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview. One in eight Central Africans – 632,000 people – will face phase 4, emergency food insecurity, during the current lean season (from April to August), if no action is taken. Across CAR, 40 per cent of children under five are already suffering from chronic malnutrition, a rate significantly above the 30 per cent emergency threshold. Malnutrition has soared as a result of violence following the December 2020 elections, especially among internally displaced persons and in conflict-affected locations, where access to food, nutrition, essential health care, water, and sanitation has been severely restricted and food prices have soared. Some 2.3 million people in CAR, almost half of the population, are estimated to be acutely food insecure during the current lean season.

NIGERIA

ARMED ATTACK IN HONG LGA KILLS 15 CIVILIANS, DISPLACES RESIDENTS

On 7 July, non-state armed group (NSAG) operatives invaded the Dabna farming community, in the Hong local government area (LGA), 150 kilometers north of Yola, the northeastern Adamawa State capital, killing 18 residents. Several homes, barns and shops were set ablaze, forcing more than 2,500 residents to flee to neighbouring villages of Garaha and Lahr. Some 35 residents have been injured and one child is still missing. Similar attacks in April 2021 claimed the lives of 12 civilians and displaced 5,000 residents in Kwapare village, also in Hong LGA, where some of the displaced are still in the process of resettling.