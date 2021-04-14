West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (6 – 12 April 2021)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

INCIDENTS AGAINST HUMANITARIANS

In March, 53 incidents against humanitarian personnel or property were recorded in CAR, in an increasingly worrying trend which has started in December 2020. Two humanitarians were injured, one by a bullet while providing humanitarian assistance. Thefts and lootings represented 64% of the incidents, including nine carjacked vehicles (13 since the beginning of the year). Kaga-Bandoro and Bambari sub-prefectures (six incidents each) and Bangui (seven incidents) were the most affected regions. Since the beginning of the year, 168 incidents against humanitarians have been recorded (66 in January, 49 in February, 53 in March), representing a significant increase from the monthly average of 35 incidents in 2020.

DR CONGO

TWO CIVILIANS KILLED, TWO HEALTH FACILITIES LOOTED IN BENI TERRITORY

On 7 April, two attacks took place in Beni territory in North Kivu province, killing two persons in the Mutwanga health zone.

According to the Beni Territory Society, two health structures were looted, houses were burned down, and goods and livestock were stolen by the attackers in the Oicha health zone. Several people were abducted to help transported looted assets. Since September 2020, 10 health facilities have been attacked and looted in Beni territory.

NIGER

ATTACKS AGAINST CIVILIANS IN TAHOUA

Between January and March, 404 protection incidents were recorded in Tillia, Tassara, and Tahoua departments in Tahoua region, including extortion (of money, property and livestock), theft, looting, physical assault and sexual violence. The departments of Tillia and Tassara are under a state of emergency since 2017 due to recurrent attacks perpetrated by non-state armed groups operating along the border with Mali. The most recent attack occurred on 21 March in the Tillia department, killing more than 130 people.

NIGERIA

ARMED ATTACK KILLS 7, DISPLACES 5,000 IN ADAMAWA STATE

On 9 April, at least seven civilians, including three children, were killed during a non-state armed group (NSAG) attack on Kopra village in Hong local government area (LGA) in Adamawa state. Houses, schools, and markets were set ablaze. Civilians, mostly women and girls, were reportedly abducted.

State officials declared at least 5,000 civilians were displaced during the attack and are now taking refuge in Bana and Garha neighbouring communities. Humanitarian partners have been scaling up assistance and services in Hong LGA to enable internally displaced people (IDP) to return to it and to support communities’ recovery and reintegration. The attack, which is the first targeting Hong in several months, indicates renewed NSAG attacks in Adamawa spilling over from neighboring Borno State.

FIVE CIVILIANS KILLED, AID ASSETS TARGETED IN DAMASAK

On 10 April, five civilians were killed, and humanitarian facilities and assets were targeted and burned down during an attack by non-state armed groups in Damasak town, Borno state, near the border with Niger Republic. The attack forced civilians to flee for their lives. Some aid workers took shelter in the safe room of the humanitarian hub, while more than 1,000 people including internally displaced people and humanitarian workers fled into nearby bushes and some crossed the border to Niger. Humanitarian operations in Damasak will be reduced due to the attack, which will affect the support to 8,800 internally displaced people and 76,000 people in the host community who mostly rely on humanitarian assistance and protection there.