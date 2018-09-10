West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (4 - 10 September 2018)

Central African Republic

Spike in attacks against aid groups

Between January and August, 274 incidents affecting humanitarian organizations and their staff were recorded across the country, amounting to an average of more than one incident per day. Over 20 aid groups’ warehouses and premises were looted mainly in Batangafo, Kaga Bandoro, Bambarri and Bria areas, forcing the suspension of relief operations. Twenty-five vehicles were stolen in the same period.

Malaria on the rise after rains

Between 19 and 25 August, humanitarian actors registered 1,063 malaria cases and three deaths in the northern Nana Gribizi prefecture, over four times as many as the week before when 250 cases and one death were recorded. Heavy rainfall over the past two weeks and lack of preventive measures such as using mosquito nets have triggered the outbreak. WHO plans to distribute mosquito nets to the most vulnerable people, particularly IDPs, pregnant women and children under 5 in health facilities. The population will be sensitized on the use of mosquito nets. Antimalaria drugs will also be availed in health centres.

DR Congo

Aid groups suspend work over insecurity

Attacks and insecurity around Kalemie and Kyoko areas in the south-eastern Tanganyika province have forced around 10 humanitarian organizations to suspended activities over the past few months. The measure has affected as many as 30,000 returnees and displaced people the aid groups were assisting.

Mali

Malnutrition, insecurity claim 29 lives

A Government and WHO medical team conducted an epidemiological survey in Mondoro village in the central Mopti region following the deaths of 29 people of unknown causes. The team found that the deaths were due to malnutrition and lack of proper medical care and that insecurity and rains that have complicated movement worsened the situation. The humanitarian community provided medical, nutrition and food assistance to the affected villagers and three other health districts. An assessment is underway to decide on ways of extending the assistance.

Nigeria

Eighteen dead in Borno cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has claimed 18 lives and sickened 680 people in eight localities in the north-eastern Borno state, according to latest updates issued on 7 September. The state’s health ministry declared an outbreak on 5 September. The first suspected cases were recorded on 19 August. The ministry and humanitarian organizations are coordinating response that includes treatment, health awareness campaigns and sanitation activities.

Three killed, 14 kidnapped in village raid

Armed fighters on 2 September killed three people and kidnapped 14 women and girls during a raid on a village outside Maiduguri, the capital of the north-eastern Borno state. The seven girls and seven women were taken to an unknown location. Armed attacks persist in Nigeria’s north-east. At least 48 soldiers were killed on 1 September in an attack on a military base near the border with Niger.