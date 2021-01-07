West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (30 Dec – 06 Jan 2021)

REGIONAL

MILLIONS OF CHILDREN AT RISK OF NUTRITION CRISIS

The combination of ongoing conflicts, climate change and the COVID-19 Is putting millions of children in crisis hotspots at risk of acute malnutrition, UNICEF warned. In Nigeria, 800,000 children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition this year, including nearly 300,000 from severe acute malnutrition and at imminent risk of death. The deteriorating situation in the Central Sahel could take the total number of malnourished children to 2.9 million, including 890,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition. UNICEF has called on actors to urgently expand support and access to health and water and sanitation services and has appealed for more than $1 billion to support its lifesaving nutrition program for children in countries affected by humanitarian crises.

CAR

MORE THAN 4,000 DISPLACED FOLLOWING ATTACK IN KÉMO PREFECTURE

Between 4,000 and 5,000 people have been displaced following attacks by armed groups against FACA positions in Kémo prefecture. Main needs are protection, access to water, latrines and showers, health care, shelter and food. Humanitarian partners have started to provide urgent assistance and assess the extent of displacement and needs outside the city. In nearby Cotonaf village, some 975 additional IDPs are reported by the local authorities, some in host families, abandoned houses and 300 people at the church, mostly women and children.

NIGERIA

ATTACKS AGAINST CIVILANS IN SOUTHERN BORNO

Scores of non-state armed group (NSAG) operatives raided Kwamtiyahi village, a largely agrarian community in Chibok Local Government Area (LGA) on 3 January. The armed fighters fired sporadic shots that caused widespread panic before breaking into homes to loot foodstuffs and recently harvested farm produce. At least one female resident was killed and several homes and vehicles burned. The attack was the latest in a string of NSAG violence targeting southern Borno LGAs in the last two weeks. Several communities in neighbouring Hawul LGA were targeted in similar attacks around Christmas, with several homes, schools and churches torched.

CHAD

SEVENTEEN DEAD IN INTERCOMMUNAL CLASHES IN SALAMAT

Clashes between herders and farmers led to seventeen dead and eight wounded in Salamat province, following the damage of several fields by grazing cattle. The Government has ordered the reactivation of disarmament commissions in the country and announced a series of urgent measures to mitigate the situation, including strengthening awareness and prevention activities and control over cross-border circulation of firearms. Since December 2020, 60 people have been killed due to intercommunal clashes across the country and more than 30 have been wounded. Additionally, these incidents have caused severe damage to fields and crops, leading to greater needs in food for affected populations.

NIGER

MORE THAN 10,000 DISPLACED FOLLOWING DEADLY ATTACK IN TILLABÉRI REGION

On 2 January, armed men attacked civilians in the Tchamo Bangou and Zaroumadareye villages, killing at least 100 civilians and injuring 25. The UN Secretary-General has strongly condemned the attack and called for increased protection for civilians. The attack has caused the displacement of 10,600 people, living with host families who were already vulnerable. The Government has provided initial response to the people affected including food, medical supplies to health facilities and financial assistance to the families of deceased civilians. A joint multisectoral mission has assessed the needs of the new IDPs and humanitarian partners are providing coordinated response. Considering persisting insecurity, local authorities plan to strengthen security in the region to ensure the safety of civilians and humanitarian actors.