West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (30 November- 6 December 2021)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

ATTACK IN KOUANGO LEADS TO ONE DEATH, THE DISPLACEMENT OF 4.600

On 2 December, an attack by the Union for Peace in the Central African Republic (UPC) elements in Kouango town in the centre south near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) led to the death of one person and the internal displacement of 6,400 people.

The strengthening of security measures in the town within days of the incident led to the withdrawal of UPC elements from the town and the return of more than 4,000 internally displaced persons home, while the rest are still in hosting areas fearing for their safety.

Humanitarian organizations are closely assessing critical humanitarian needs, including food, water, and sanitation, and mobilizing to provide assistance.

BURKINA FASO

4,000 NEW DISPLACED IN THE SUDOUEST DUE TO THE CONFLICT

On 3 December, the fear from non-state armed groups (NSAG) retaliations against civilians following operations in the border regions, between Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire, led to the displacement of about 4,000 persons in Kampti commune in the Sud-Ouest region.

Other internally displaced persons (IDP) have arrived in Hauts-Bassins and Cascades regions as well as community members fleeing inter-communal conflict in north Cote d’Ivoire arrived in Batié commune, in the SudOuest. 32 new schools have been closed in the south due to the conflict and NSAG operations, in addition to basic services’ closures.

NIGERIA

NSAG PROJECTILES DESTROY SEVERAL HOUSES PROPERTIES IN MAIDUGURI

On 5 November, a massive explosion in the capital Freetown killed over 100 people when a fuel tanker collided with a lorry at a busy junction in the densely populated Wellington suburb in the east of the city, resulting in an inferno surrounding bystanders and vehicles and charring people. The fire injured about 92 people who are receiving medical treatment in hospitals around Freetown, some of which are overwhelmed. The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and humanitarian organizations are leading a coordinated emergency response and ramping up the health response through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation.

NIGER

NEW ATTACK DISPLACES 4,000 PEOPLE IN DIFFA REGION

Between 22 and 28 November, attacks and violence perpetrated by alleged members of non-state armed groups (NSAG) led to the displacement of over 4,000 people, including over 1,500 who fled from Gueskerou district and found refuge in Diffa town. The recent displacements exacerbate the need for critical humanitarian assistance in the Diffa region, which is already hosting about 68,000 internally displaced persons.

NSAG ABDUCTED THREE CIVILIANS, KILLED ONE IN THE TAHOUA REGION

Between 27 and 28 November, alleged nonstate armed group (NSAG) members abducted three civilians in Innabagargar village, in Takanamatt district, in the Tahoua region. One person was killed while the two others are reportedly still missing. NSAG members accused abductees of collaborating with defense and security forces. Kidnappings and violence against civilians perpetrated by NSAG are frequent in the Tahoua region, where 469 incidents were recorded as of 30 June.