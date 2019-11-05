05 Nov 2019

West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (29 October - 4 November 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 04 Nov 2019
CAMEROON

LANDSLIDE KILLS 34 IN WEST REGION

At least 34 people were killed on 28 October after a landslide caused by torrential rains buried their houses in Bamoungoum village in the country’s West region. Several people are still reported missing. There are fears the death toll could rise as search and rescue continues.
Dozens of injured people have been rescued from the rubble.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

FLOODS AFFECT THOUSANDS, DESTROY PROPERTY

Heavy floods in recent weeks have destroyed around 10,000 houses across the country and affected some 20,000 people in the capital Bangui alone. The authorities and humanitarian organizations are carrying out assessments to determine the extent of needs countrywide. Prime Minister Firmin Ngrébada on 25 October declared a state of emergency in the wake of the floods. In Bangui, some 1,300 flood-affected people have been relocated to the city’s stadium.

DR CONGO

NEW CHOLERA VACCINATION TARGETS OVER 835,000

The Ministry of Health on 30 October launched the second phase of cholera vaccination targeting more than 835,000 people in the eastern North Kivu province. The campaign aims to reduce the high risk and persistent cholera outbreak in seven North Kivu health zones by targeting people older than 12 months. North Kivu is one of country’s 21 provinces fighting cholera. Since the start of 2019, 22,314 suspected cholera cases and 390 deaths have been recorded across the country. In the week ending on 6 October, 714 cases and 5 deaths were reported.

MALI

GUNMEN TORCH SCHOOLS, ABDUCT TEACHERS

Armed assailants on 25 October raided a school and burned down classrooms and education materials in a village north of Mopti town. They also abducted eight teachers. On 26 October, armed attackers on motorcycles torched school equipment in another school and warned against the resumption of teaching. Other armed groups also reportedly stormed several schools in Timbuktu region, although no damage was reported.

NIGERIA

FLOODS DISPLACE OVER 19,000 IN NORTH-EAST

Heavy downpour on 26 October and surging Benue river waters triggered massive flooding across 100 riverine communities in Yola North and Yola South localities, affecting more than 35,000 people. At least 19,000 were displaced and hundreds of houses and property destroyed. The authorities have set up five sites in the affected areas to host the flood-affected people. Aid agencies have carried out a rapid assessment in two of the temporary sites. Assistance is already being delivered. The current flooding, triggered by unusually heavy rains, is the worst in seven years.

