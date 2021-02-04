West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (27 jan – 04 feb 2021)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

MONKEYPOX DISEASE RETURNS AFTER BEING DECLARED OVER

Two confirmed and six suspected cases of monkeypox were detected in the KembéSatema health district, after the epidemic was declared over on 27 December 2020. WHO airlifted two tons of Interagency Emergency Health Kits to respond to needs in the health district, including medications against pneumonia and malaria. Humanitarian partners are dispatching health kits to the district hospital of Kembé town and deploying doctors to provide treatments. Monkeypox is a rare infection that occurs sporadically in forested areas of Central and West Africa.

200,000 PEOPLE UPROOTED IN LESS THAN TWO MONTHS

Insecurity related to the recent elections in the Central African Republic has forced more than 200,000 people to flee their homes in less than two months. More than half are displaced within the country, but 92,000 people have crossed into the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while more than 13,200 are now in Cameroon, Chad, and the Republic of the Congo. Persistent instability hampers humanitarian aid efforts and poses challenges in accessing internally displaced people. The main road usually used to supply Bangui has been closed.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

4,500 NEW CASES OF MEASLES IN NORTH AND SOUTH UBANGUI

Measles has resurfaced in the provinces of North and South Ubangui with cases rising to 4,500 since the outbreak mid-December 2020, affecting mostly children under five years.

Many of the cases are complicated and associated with malnutrition. Humanitarian partners are conducting assessments in the health zone of Bosobolo, North Ubangi, in preparation for a potential intervention. Two other health zones are also being monitored where cases have been notified. A two-year long measles outbreak that killed over 7,000 children had been declared over in August 2020.

NIGER

FOOD INSECURITY REACHES CRISIS LEVEL AFFECTING MORE THAN 1 MILLION

Across the country, over one million people are currently food insecure. More than half live in Tillaberi region with a particularly high concentration in N'Gourti, Bosso, N'Guigmi,

Madarounfa, Abala, Ayorou, Banibangou and Torodi towns. These departments are experiencing population movements and access challenges due to insecurity. Food insecurity is projected to worsen in 17 departments, according to food security experts. The figure is expected to rise to more than 1,700,000 by the June to August lean season.

INSECURITY FORCES HEALTH FACILITIES TO CLOSE IN TILLABÉRI REGION

Due to continuous attacks against civilians and health staff, 31 health facilities were forced to close in the departments of Banibangou, Abala, Ouallam and Bankilare.

This aggravates the vulnerability of populations, and the risk of epidemics spreading in the zone. Diseases such as polio could potentially remain undetected. In January 2020, 18 cases were diagnosed in the Tillabéri region. Over the same period in 2021, two cases were recorded, while access to health services is minimal. The Tillabéri region continues to face insecurity perpetrated by armed groups along the border with Mali, causing forced population displacement and increasing humanitarian needs.