West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (25-31 August 2020)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC INSECURITY TRIGGERS POPULATION DISPLACEMENT IN BAMATARA

The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) / Solidarité International (SI) issued an alert for attacks on civilians and looting in Bamatara, in Nana-Grebizi Prefecture. Armed elements attacked electoral agents, looted several houses and stole medications and nutritional supplements from the local health center. The incidents triggered population displacements, with some 297 households already registered and RRM/SI conducting further assessment. The humanitarian situation in the area is precarious, given frequent conflicts between nomad Fulani cattle herders and resident farmers. Insecurity and the absence of national and international armed forces restrict humanitarian access. Physical access is further restricted due to the rainy season (April- October). RRM / SI continue to monitor the humanitarian situation.

CHAD MORE THAN HALF OF THE LAC POPULATION DISPLACED

In its latest displacement tracking matrix (DTM), IOM reported 363,807 displaced persons in the Lac province. This represents a 22 percent increase compared to the last round from April 2020. Almost 300,000 are internally displaced people (IDPs), the highest figure since IOM started the DTM across the Lake Chad Basin in 2015. IDPs in the province were displaced due to insecurity but also due to massive floods – with the heaviest rainfall in 30 years. WFP, UNHCR, UNFPA, Action Contre la Faim (ACF), Concern Worldwide have provided a first response in food, WASH, shelter and NFIs. An update of contingency stocks is ongoing at ICC level, as well as advocacy efforts to mobilize additional resources.

DR CONGO NEARLY 2 MILLION AT RISK OF FOOD INSECURITY IN SOUTH EAST

WFP reported that 35 per cent of the population of the Haut-Katanga and Tanganyika provinces, around 1.9 million people, are at risk of food insecurity. Nyunzu territory is the most affected, with at least 74 per cent at risk of severe malnutrition as result of recent violence affecting the region. The situation is likely to deteriorate, with negative impacts on the nutritional condition of the most vulnerable, including children under 5 and pregnant and nursing women. Massive food security assistance and urgent restoration of livelihoods are required.

NIGER OVER 280,000 PEOPLE AFFECTED BY FLOODS

According to the Ministry of Humanitarian Action and Disaster Management, torrential rainfall since June has affected 281,000 people, destroying 26,000 houses and killing 51 people. Floods have been reported in all seven regions in Niger with over 70 per cent of affected people registered in Maradi, Tahoua, Dosso and Zinder regions.

The impact of the rainy season is particularly severe this year compared to 979 destroyed homes and 35,384 affected people over the same period last year. The weather forecast predicts a continuous and rapid rise in water levels. So far, over 12,000 households (more than 72,000 people) have received assistance including food and non-food items. In support of government efforts, UNICEF supplied NFI kits to various regions and IOM, UNHCR and partners have provided 4,700 shelter/NFI kits to refugees and IDPs in Niamey and the Diffa region. The priority needs are food, shelter/NFIs, WASH, education and protection services.

Additional funding is required to continue providing timely aid to the people affected. The lack of adequate assistance could expose the most vulnerable groups (including women, girls and boys) to risk of gender-based violence.