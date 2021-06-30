West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (22 – 28 June 2021)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

CLASHES AND ATTACKS PERSIST IN THE NORTHWEST

Continuous clashes between non-state armed groups (NSAGs) and military forces in the northwest are forcing thousands to flee to nearby bushes, safer towns, or to neighbouring Cameroon and Chad. Clashes in the Ngaounday area, in the western Ouham-Pendé prefecture, and abuses against civilians, are exacerbating people’s needs, compounded by the current rainy season. NSAG members are blocking people trying to flee from Koui to Bocarangua town, in Ouham-Pendé prefecture. They are also attacking internally displaced persons who attempt to return to their original towns. Ongoing attacks and robberies are restricting humanitarian access in the northwest, and in particular access to essential food and medical assistance. Humanitarian partners rely on air service to transport emergency medical and water supplies to Ngaouanday. Security concerns across the northwest are significantly limiting freedom of movement and negatively impacting the delivery of food. Food prices have soared due to supply challenges in a region that already faces emergency food insecurity levels.

DR CONGO

NON-STATE ARMED GROUPS INTENSIFY ATTACKS IN ITURI

On 22 June, non-state armed group (NSAG) members attacked the Roe site for internally displaced persons in Djugu territory, Ituri province, which hosts more than 20,000 displaced people. No casualties have been recorded. Over the past weeks, NSAGs have intensified their attacks against the population in Ituri province. According to medical actors, 31 people died due to lack of appropriate care since the 7 June attack on the general hospital in Boga, in Irumu territory, also in Ituri province. The attack on the hospital deprives 80,000 people of access to health care since it is the only one in the Boga health zone.

CAMEROON

CONTINUOUS ATTACKS AGAINST HEALTH FACILITIES IN NWSW REGIONS

Attacks on health facilities and against health care professionals continue to result in decreased access to life-saving services for affected communities in the restive North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions, with 30 incidents recorded since January 2021. In May 2021 alone, about 13 attacks were reported, including kidnappings of health care personnel and patients, and confiscation of medical supplies. Insecurity coupled with limited humanitarian funding exacerbates the situation for people in need in the two regions, where more than 700,000 have been displaced due to the crisis, including more than 400,000 uprooted in the two regions, and 2.1 million in need of assistance there. Civilians continue to be caught in crossfire, facing gender-based violence incidents, kidnappings, and destruction of property.

NIGER

AT LEAST 18 KILLED IN WESTERN TILLABERI REGION

On 24 June, unidentified armed men on motorbikes raided the village of Dagazamni and its surrounding fields, in Ouallam Department, Western Tillaberi province, killing at least 18 people and wounding several others, while also setting granaries ablaze. Escalating cross-border violence by non-state armed groups continues to cause acute protection concerns and population displacement along the Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria borders. The insecurity has forcibly displaced more than 537,000 people across the country. It also affects people’s access to basic social services, including education and health care.