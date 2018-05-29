West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (22 - 28 May 2018)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

FIVE AID WORKER VEHICLES STOLEN IN A MONTH

Armed men on a motorbike on 21 May accosted an international aid worker on his way home at night in the capital Bangui and stole his vehicle. It was the fifth such theft this month. The vehicle has been located and is to be recovered. At least 14 vehicles belonging to humanitarian organisations have been stolen since the start of the year. Only three were stolen in the same period in 2017. Aid organisations face widespread insecurity and attacks that significantly impair access and increase human suffering in a country where more than half of the population require relief assistance to survive.

CHAD

MEASLES INFECTIONS ON THE RISE

Since the start of the year, 400 cases, including 14 deaths, were reported as of 20 May compared to 205 cases and one death over the same period in 2017. Three districts have reached the epidemic threshold.

Separately, 218 meningitis cases and 34 deaths were recorded as of 20 May. Over the same period in 2017, 181 cases including 16 deaths were reported. Infections in Zour district in the northern Tibesti region reached epidemic levels in early May, while Goundi district in the south remains in alert phase.

However, after a peak in March and April, the number of cases reported per week is decreasing.

MALI

INSECURITY INCREASES INTERNAL DISPLACEMENT

The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) has nearly doubled since December 2017 due to insecurity. As of 23 May, more than 60,500 IDPs were registered compared to 38,000 in December 2017. From 1 – 23 May 2018, about 10,250 new IDPs were registered in Ménaka and Gao regions following attacks.

NIGER

OVER 100 DISPLACED BY ATTACKS

On 22 May, 142 displaced people arrived at Abala refugee camp in the western Tillabery region following intercommunity clashes. In a separate incident a few days earlier, 17 people were killed and houses torched when armed attackers raided a village, also in Tillabery region. The attack by Tuareg tribesmen on a Fulani community was reportedly in retaliation to a previous assault.

Several people are reported to have fled to an unknown location. Tillabery has witnessed a sharp increase in intercommunity violence since April.

NIGERIA

WINDSTORM DESTROYS OVER 400 IDP SHELTERS

Strong winds signalling the start of the rainy season swept through parts of north-east Nigeria on 22 May, destroying or damaging homes, and shelters, latrines and shower areas in 11 IDP sites. At least 444 shelters were destroyed in Jere locality alone, leaving 3,000 people homeless. IOM has called for the reinforcement of shelters and other camp facilities following a rapid damage assessment in 44 camps in three localities.